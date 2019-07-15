I love being a Met – Syndergaard addresses trade rumours

Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard wants to stay with the New York Mets amid questions over his future.

Multiple MLB teams have reportedly inquired about a potential deal for Mets starter Syndergaard and New York will consider moving him for the right price.

Syndergaard, who has spent his entire five-year career with the Mets, addressed the trade rumours while speaking with reporters.

"I'm trying not to pay too much attention to that," Syndergaard said "As of right now, I love being a Met.

"If something were to ever change, it would definitely be bittersweet just because New York City itself, the fanbase and just the guys in this clubhouse have a special place in my heart."

Syndergaard has regressed in 2019 as he holds a 7-4 record with a 4.55 ERA in 18 appearances. But, his best start of the season may have come on Saturday when he scattered five hits and two runs over seven innings against the Miami Marlins.

"I feel like [Saturday] just overall mechanically, it was the most comfortable I've felt on the mound in a long time," Syndergaard said. "So, I just want to be able to take that into my next start."

Syndergaard was an All-Star as a 23-year-old in 2016 and the Mets want "multiple top prospects" in exchange for him, according to reports.

The San Diego Padres are interested in Syndergaard, while the Milwaukee Brewers are "monitoring" his availability, according to MLB.com. The Houston Astros are also believed to be interested.

The Mets finished play Sunday with a 42-51 record. They are six games behind the Philadelphia Phillies and Brewers for the second wild-card spot and trail the Atlanta Braves by 14 games in the National League East.