Nationals beat Braves after Rendon hits grand slam

Anthony Rendon broke a tie in spectacular fashion as the Washington Nationals topped the Atlanta Braves 6-3 in MLB.

Nationals third baseman Rendon hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to put his team ahead of the Braves for good on Monday.

Juan Soto and Trea Turner also brought in runs as the Nationals moved to 57-49 and four-and-a-half games behind the National League East-leading Braves.

Atlanta tried to chip away at their deficit with a run in the ninth, but it was not enough to catch Washington.

Dallas Keuchel was tagged with the loss after pitching 5.3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits.

Patrick Corbin got the win after he gave up just two runs and five hits in six innings of work.

Votto lifts Reds past Pirates

Joey Votto went three for four with a two-RBI single in the Cincinnati Reds' 11-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Eight Miami Marlins players recorded at least one RBI in their 11-6 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Staumont struggles as Royals fall to Jays

Kansas City Royals reliever Josh Staumont allowed two earned runs and recorded one out in a 7-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Iglesias settles contest with slam

Jose Iglesias ended a 10-run inning with a grand slam.

What a play by San Diego Padres infielder Fernando Tatis Jr. Not so much for Baltimore Orioles starter David Hess.

Monday's results

Washington Nationals 6-3 Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds 11-6 Pittsburgh Pirates

Miami Marlins 11-6 Arizona Diamondbacks

Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 Kansas City Royals

Colorado Rockies 9-1 Los Angeles Dodgers

Detroit Tigers 7-2 Los Angeles Angels

San Diego Padres 8-1 Baltimore Orioles

Cubs at Cardinals

A full slate of MLB games is on the schedule on Tuesday, including the Chicago Cubs taking on the St Louis Cardinals. They both sit atop the NL Central with 56-49 records, but St Louis have been on more of a hot streak, winning seven of their last 10 games. Chicago have split their last 10 (5-5) but are coming off a win in Milwaukee. The Cubs will start Yu Darvish (3-4, 4.54 ERA) and the Cardinals will counter with Adam Wainwright (7-7, 4.63 ERA).