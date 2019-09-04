Nationals stun Mets with improbable ninth-inning comeback
The New York Mets lost a heartbreaker to Washington, blowing a six-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning at Nationals Park in MLB on Tuesday.
New York fell short 11-10 and the game was brought to a close by a three-run homer from Kurt Suzuki.
But Suzuki was not the only Washington player that shined, as Juan Soto went three for four with three RBIs and a home run of his own.
New York's Pete Alonso went three for five and notched his 44th home run of the season.
The Nationals have won eight of their past 10 games and are second in the National League (NL) East at 78-59, while the Mets have lost seven of their past 10 and sit fourth in the division.
The radio call of Kurt Suzuki's #WALKOFF home run is the song of the summer.@CharlieSlowes // @DaveJageler pic.twitter.com/bOavak1BxI— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 4, 2019
Superb Sanchez
Gary Sanchez hit two home runs as the New York Yankees took down the Texas Rangers 10-1.
Kyle Schwarber went three for three and hit a home run in the Chicago Cubs' 6-1 win against the Seattle Mariners.
Reynolds, Porcello struggle
Bryan Reynolds went 0 for five in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins.
Rick Porcello gave up six runs in four innings in the Boston Red Sox's 6-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
Brilliant Bichette
The Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette showed off some nice arm strength and accuracy.
Bo throw. pic.twitter.com/9Ja3p0ff87— MLB (@MLB) September 4, 2019
Tuesday's results
Baltimore Orioles 4-2 Tampa Bay Rays
Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 Baltimore Orioles
New York Yankees 10-1 Texas Rangers
Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 Cincinnati Reds
Miami Marlins 5-4 Pittsburgh Pirates
Washington Nationals 11-10 New York Mets
Minnesota Twins 6-5 Boston Red Sox
Chicago White Sox 6-5 Cleveland Indians
Atlanta Braves 7-2 Toronto Blue Jays
Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Houston Astros
St Louis Cardinals 1-0 San Francisco Giants
Chicago Cubs 6-1 Seattle Mariners
Kansas City Royals 6-5 Detroit Tigers
Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 San Diego Padres
Oakland Athletics 7-5 Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Colorado Rockies
White Sox at Indians
Cleveland remain right in the middle of the American League (AL) wildcard race. The Indians will need to keep winning and will send Shane Bieber (12-7, 3.27 ERA) to the mound. The White Sox will counter with Ivan Nova (9-11, 4.48 ERA).