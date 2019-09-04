Nationals stun Mets with improbable ninth-inning comeback

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 04 Sep 2019, 11:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kurt Suzuki

The New York Mets lost a heartbreaker to Washington, blowing a six-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning at Nationals Park in MLB on Tuesday.

New York fell short 11-10 and the game was brought to a close by a three-run homer from Kurt Suzuki.

But Suzuki was not the only Washington player that shined, as Juan Soto went three for four with three RBIs and a home run of his own.

New York's Pete Alonso went three for five and notched his 44th home run of the season.

The Nationals have won eight of their past 10 games and are second in the National League (NL) East at 78-59, while the Mets have lost seven of their past 10 and sit fourth in the division.

The radio call of Kurt Suzuki's #WALKOFF home run is the song of the summer.@CharlieSlowes // @DaveJageler pic.twitter.com/bOavak1BxI — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 4, 2019

Superb Sanchez

Gary Sanchez hit two home runs as the New York Yankees took down the Texas Rangers 10-1.

Kyle Schwarber went three for three and hit a home run in the Chicago Cubs' 6-1 win against the Seattle Mariners.

Advertisement

Reynolds, Porcello struggle

Bryan Reynolds went 0 for five in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins.

Rick Porcello gave up six runs in four innings in the Boston Red Sox's 6-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Brilliant Bichette

The Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette showed off some nice arm strength and accuracy.

Tuesday's results

Baltimore Orioles 4-2 Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 Baltimore Orioles

New York Yankees 10-1 Texas Rangers

Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 Cincinnati Reds

Miami Marlins 5-4 Pittsburgh Pirates

Washington Nationals 11-10 New York Mets

Minnesota Twins 6-5 Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox 6-5 Cleveland Indians

Atlanta Braves 7-2 Toronto Blue Jays

Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Houston Astros

St Louis Cardinals 1-0 San Francisco Giants

Chicago Cubs 6-1 Seattle Mariners

Kansas City Royals 6-5 Detroit Tigers

Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 San Diego Padres

Oakland Athletics 7-5 Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Colorado Rockies

White Sox at Indians

Cleveland remain right in the middle of the American League (AL) wildcard race. The Indians will need to keep winning and will send Shane Bieber (12-7, 3.27 ERA) to the mound. The White Sox will counter with Ivan Nova (9-11, 4.48 ERA).