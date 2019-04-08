×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Orioles’ Chris Davis 0-for-44 at bat, closes in on record futility

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    08 Apr 2019, 21:36 IST
Chris Davis
Chris Davis

Chris Davis could break an MLB record on Monday, but it's not one to brag about.

The Baltimore Orioles first baseman is 0-for-44 at the plate, a drought that extends back to last season. He has been at bat 23 times so far this term, and if he walks away from the plate three more times on Monday without success, he will break MLB's record for the longest drought without a hit.

Davis hasn't had a hit since September 14, when he doubled during his first at-bat against the Chicago White Sox.

The current record-holder for a non-pitcher is Eugenio Velez, who went hitless in 46 at-bats with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers from 2010-11.

Davis signed a seven-year, $161-million contract with Baltimore after the 2015 season. In the first three seasons of that deal, Davis hit .199 with a .296 on-base percentage and .391 slugging percentage.

Davis and the rest of the Orioles will be facing right-hander Marco Estrada and the Athletics on Monday in Baltimore. 

Omnisport
NEWS
Torres' 2 HRs, 4 RBIs helps Yankees beat Orioles 8-4
RELATED STORY
Nunez, Orioles top Yankees 7-5 to take season-opening series
RELATED STORY
Bauer throws no-hitter through seven innings, sets MLB record
RELATED STORY
Trout steals show as Angels shine, Yankees crush Orioles
RELATED STORY
Hyde gets 1st win as manager, Orioles beat Yankees 5-3
RELATED STORY
Yelich equals MLB record start with homers in 4 straight
RELATED STORY
Voit homers, Tanaka strong, Yanks beat O's 7-2 in opener
RELATED STORY
Sale, Snell struggle on Opening Day
RELATED STORY
Harper homers in DC return, Phils beat Nats 8-2
RELATED STORY
Davis homers again to lead A's past Angels 2-1
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us