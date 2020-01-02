Pederson hopeful on Johnson as Eagles place Brooks on injured reserve

Lane Johnson may be fit to face the Seahawks

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson is hoping Lane Johnson will be back to relieve a mounting injury crisis ahead of Sunday's playoff encounter with the Seattle Seahawks.

Johnson suffered an ankle injury on December 9, though Pederson revealed on Monday the 29-year-old would be in contention to practice this week.

On Wednesday, Pederson confirmed Johnson was set to take part in a walkthrough, tbut would not yet be ready for a full-contact session.

However, the coach – who has had to place guard Brandon Brooks on the injured reserve list – hopes Johnson will be available for selection against the Seahawks.

"We're getting close on a couple of guys," Pederson told a news conference.

"I do expect Lane to be able to go through and take a few plays. I think [tight end] Zach [Ertz] may be able to give us a little something.

"The rest of the guys, we’ve got to see. We’re a little more day to day with them and we've got to make sure they're closer to 100 per cent before we stick them out there."

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed WR Shelton Gibson and placed G Brandon Brooks on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/q0xOfG2EKD — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 1, 2020

Pederson also added his plans for the right guard position for Sunday's game will depend on Johnson's fitness.

"Not to divulge our gameplan, but we've got a couple of things going on there," he said.

"If Lane can play then we can work Big V [Halapoulivaati Vaitai] in there [at right guard]. If Lane can't, then we can put Matt Pryor [at right guard] and put Big V at tackle.

"We've got some scenarios that we've got to look at, starting in practice [on Wednesday]."

Pederson had already ruled Brooks – who dislocated his shoulder against the New York Giants on Sunday – out for the postseason, with the Eagles signing wide receiver Shelton Gibson to fill his roster spot.

"We know Shelton, definitely gives us depth. He's a core [special] teams player for us as well," Pederson said.

"It's unfortunate with the roster moves that we had to make, putting Brandon down and all that, but we can add these guys to the roster and give us depth."