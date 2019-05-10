President Donald Trump welcomes Red Sox to White House

Red Sox vist Donald Trump at White House

United States president Donald Trump welcomed MLB World Series champions the Boston Red Sox to the White House.

The Red Sox were in Washington on Thursday as the team were commemorated for their 2018 championship.

Trump – a New York Yankees fan – lauded Boston, who defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in last season's World Series.

"Each Red Sox player is a shining example of excellence living out an American sporting tradition that goes back many generations, from the open fields of our rich farmlands to the vacant lots of our cities," Trump said. "Baseball is truly America’s pastime."

Thank you to the @WhiteHouse for hosting us today and honoring the 2018 World Series Champions! pic.twitter.com/ejH8tjDwbK — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 9, 2019

Trump added: "Over the course of the 2018 season, the Red Sox, frankly they were unstoppable. I watched. You outscored your opponents by 229 runs and won 108 games in the regular season – that's the most in Red Sox history.

"In the playoffs, you bested your archrivals, the [New York] Yankees, I think I'll do a recount on this one. But you did! You beat them."

It was a change from the mistake made earlier on Thursday when the White House released an official statement on the celebration.

The email error came after the White House first incorrectly labelled the team the "Red Socks" on its website, before later describing Boston as the "World Cup series champion".

Trump also made no mention of the fact that 11 players — including Mookie Betts, David Price and Christian Vazquez — and manager Alex Cora were absent from the gathering.

Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez presented Trump with a Boston jersey that had number 18 on the back.

"Thank you Mr. President for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be honoured here at the White House," Martinez said. "And I know celebrating a Red Sox victory is tough for you because you're a Yankees fan and all. I really want to say thanks for your hospitality."