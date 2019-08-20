Red Sox ace Sale avoids Tommy John surgery

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale received some mixed news about his injured arm.

Sale likely will not need Tommy John surgery after he visited Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion.

But, he was diagnosed with inflammation in his left elbow and underwent a platelet-rich plasma injection, the team announced on Monday.

Sale will be shut down from throwing for "a period" of time and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, which could end his season.

Sale has had a rough season and has posted a 6-11 record and a career-high 4.40 ERA.

He has allowed 24 home runs in 147.1 innings, which is a far cry from his 2018 campaign. Even though he was hurt last season with a shoulder injury, he still had a 2.11 ERA and helped lead the Red Sox to the World Series.

The injury comes months after Sale signed an extension that starts in 2020, which is for five years and worth $145million. He will be paid a base salary of $15m this season.

Ryan Brasier was recalled to fill Sale's spot on the 25-man roster.