Red Sox add speedy outfielder Davis in trade with A's

by Omnisport News 24 Aug 2017, 05:39 IST

Rajai Davis

Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is adding a familiar face he hopes helps the club in October, trading for Oakland Athletics outfielder Rajai Davis.

The Red Sox landed Davis in exchange for minor-league outfielder Rafael Rincones, they announced on Wednesday.

The trade comes after the Red Sox placed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb.

Davis, 36, has struggled at the plate this season for the dismal A's, batting .233/.294/.353 in 100 games.

He came up big for the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the World Series last year, and does fill a number of needs for the Red Sox, including speed on the basepaths.

Davis, who spent two seasons with Dombrowski in Detroit, is also a career .285 batter against left-handing pitching. Once Bradley returns, Davis will likely see most of his playing time in Boston against southpaws in addition to situational pinch-running as he looks to add to his 26 stolen bases this season.

To make room for Davis on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated outfielder Steve Selsky for assignment.

Rincones, 18, hit .258 in 57 games with Boston's affiliate in the Dominican Summer League.