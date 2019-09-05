Reds' Lorenzen pulls off rare feat in win over Phillies
Michael Lorenzen did it all in the Cincinnati Reds' 8-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.
Reds pitcher Lorenzen threw two innings while recording the win over the Phillies at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, but that was not nearly what was so rare.
Lorenzen entered the game in the seventh inning as a pitcher and was left in to hit in the bottom of the eighth.
Reds manager David Bell's instincts were right, though, as the righty hit a home run to break the tie.
Michael Lorenzen of the @Reds is the first player to earn the win, hit a home run and play in the field in the same game since the Yankees' Babe Ruth on 6/13/1921.#BornToBaseball— Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) September 5, 2019
But just to add to his odd night, Lorenzen was left in the game in the ninth inning to play centerfield when he was relieved by closer Raisel Iglesias.
Lorenzen became the first player to win a game while homering and playing in the field since Babe Ruth in 1921, according to Stats by Stats.
Lorenzen has played center, left and right field this season and has seven home runs since 2015.
Cano lifts Mets
New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano went three for three with a home run and two RBIs in an 8-4 victory against the Washington Nationals.
Santana struggles against Yankees
Texas Rangers right fielder Danny Santana went 0 for four with three strikeouts in a 4-1 loss to the New York Yankees.
Reynolds to the rescue
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds made two great plays on Wednesday.
Bryan Reynolds, Part #ROYnolds pic.twitter.com/A4rm22tlBN— Pirates (@Pirates) September 5, 2019
And for good measure, he hit a two-run walk-off single to help the Pirates win 6-5 against the Miami Marlins.
¡WALK-OFF! Bryan Reynolds se viste de héroe al dejar tendidos a los visitantes de la Florida.— Los Piratas (@piratasbeisbol) September 5, 2019
FINAL: #LosPiratas 6, Marlins 5
Numeritos: https://t.co/4GVpjpla2o pic.twitter.com/R1aujLg0tY
Wednesday's results
New York Mets 8-4 Washington Nationals
New York Yankees 4-1 Texas Rangers
Cincinnati Reds 8-5 Philadelphia Phillies
Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 Miami Marlins
Boston Red Sox 6-2 Minnesota Twins
Cleveland Indians 8-6 Chicago White Sox
San Francisco Giants 9-8 St Louis Cardinals
Kansas City Royals 5-4 Detroit Tigers
Oakland Athletics 4-0 Los Angeles Angels
Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 San Diego Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 Colorado Rockies
Cubs at Brewers
This is the Milwaukee Brewers' last chance to catch the Chicago Cubs on their own terms. Milwaukee have a four-game series against Chicago this week and they are four games behind the Cubs in the standings. A sweep erases the Cubs' lead. Even winning three of four games is a good thing. But what the Brewers cannot do is lose three out of four. If they do, then their fate is out of their hands since they do not play the Cubs again.