Streaking Rockies sweep Blue Jays

Nolan Arenado

The Colorado Rockies extended their MLB winning streak to eight games by easing past the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1.

David Dahl and Nolan Arenado – who both finished two for four at the plate – starred as the Rockies completed a series sweep on Sunday.

"This is what I thought we could do, absolutely," Arenado said. "The way [Antonio Senzatela] pitched today, and with [German] Marquez and [Jon] Gray pitching [well], we thought they would keep us in ballgames.

"And I knew our offense would find ways to score runs. And I knew we would play good defense, so I knew we had this capability."

Arenado extended his hitting streak to 13 games. He now has 16 homers for the season.

Daniel Murphy, who was also two for four, and Chris Iannetta pitched in with RBIs.

Senzatela moved to 4-4 after getting the win. He pitched six innings and allowed just four hits and one run while striking out four, while Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez (3-6) was tagged with the loss.

Scherzer sparks Nats

Max Scherzer struck out a season-high 15 in the Washington Nationals' 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds. He pitched eight innings and allowed just three hits and one earned run.

Jake Odorizzi pitched six scoreless innings as the Minnesota Twins went beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-7. Odorizzi lowered his ERA to an American League-best 1.96.

Albert Pujols hit his 643rd career homer and drove in five runs in the Los Angeles Angels' 13-3 win against the Seattle Mariners.

Ynoa struggles in loss

Gabriel Ynoa remains winless after getting tagged with the loss in the Baltimore Orioles' crushing 8-1 defeat to the San Francisco Giants.

The Pittsburgh Pirates could not convert their hits into runs and went on to lose 4-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers. Lead-off hitter Kevin Newman went 0-for-four at the plate.

Marte with a monster homer

Ketel Marte's first-inning home run flew 482 feet to tie for the longest homer hit this season. His homer helped the Arizona Diamondbacks rout the New York Mets 7-1.

Sunday's results

San Francisco Giants 8-1 Baltimore Orioles

Washington Nationals 4-1 Cincinnati Reds

Minnesota Twins 9-7 Tampa Bay Rays

Atlanta Braves 7-4 Detroit Tigers

Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Pittsburgh Pirates

Chicago White Sox 2-0 Cleveland Indians

St Louis Cardinals 2-1 Chicago Cubs

Texas Rangers 5-1 Kansas City Royals

Colorado Rockies 5-1 Toronto Blue Jays

Houston Astros 6-4 Oakland Athletics

Los Angeles Angels 13-3 Seattle Mariners

Los Angeles Dodgers 8-0 Philadelphia Phillies

Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 New York Mets

Miami Marlins 9-3 San Diego Padres

Boston Red Sox 8-5 New York Yankees

Angels at Cubs

The small slate of games on Monday will start with the Angels visiting the Cubs. Los Angeles are coming off taking three of four from Seattle and are trying to climb their way up the AL West. Chicago are coming off the losing end of a sweep and sit one-and-a-half games behind the Brewers in the National League Central. The Angels will start Trevor Cahill (2-5, 6.92 ERA) and the Cubs will counter with Jon Lester (3-4, 3.59).