×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wells Fargo agrees to pay $800K in Schilling video game deal

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    19 Mar 2019, 20:29 IST
AP Image

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Wells Fargo Securities has agreed to pay an $800,000 civil penalty to settle a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit over Rhode Island's failed $75 million deal with former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling's video game company.

Wells Fargo and the SEC announced the proposed settlement in filings Monday with the U.S. District Court in Providence. A federal judge must approve it.

According to details of the agreement, Wells Fargo does not admit or deny wrongdoing. If approved, the company would be permanently barred by the judge from violating certain municipal securities and other laws.

A Wells Fargo spokeswoman said she would not comment because the matter is still pending and has not yet been approved.

The case represents the final legal battle over 38 Studios.

Schilling struck a deal in 2010 to move his company from Massachusetts to Rhode Island in exchange for a $75 million loan guarantee. The state's economic development agency used bonds to fund the deal. Less than two years after the move, 38 Studios ran out of money and went bankrupt.

The SEC sued Wells Fargo and Rhode Island's economic development agency in 2016, accusing them of making misleading statements about the bonds.

It said they failed to disclose that 38 Studios needed at least $75 million but would receive only $50 million of proceeds from the offering, leaving a gap of $25 million. It also said Wells Fargo represented 38 Studios while also representing the state economic development agency as bond placement agent, something it failed to disclose.

The economic development agency previously settled the case, paying a $50,000 penalty without admitting wrongdoing.

Advertisement

Claims against a Wells Fargo employee are still pending. A message was left with his lawyer.

In a separate lawsuit in state court, Rhode Island sued several people and companies involved in the deal. It received about $61 million in settlements in that case, which ended in 2017.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
AP source: Tulowitzki agrees to 1-year deal with Yankees
RELATED STORY
Ichiro Suzuki agrees to minor league deal with Mariners
RELATED STORY
What’s the deal with Dallas Keuchel?
RELATED STORY
AP source: Indians, OF Gonzalez agree to minor deal
RELATED STORY
MLB, union, Cuba reach deal for players to sign
RELATED STORY
Union head praises Jays for raising minor league pay by half
RELATED STORY
'Rookie' Kikuchi in spotlight in major league debut in Japan
RELATED STORY
MLB players, owners to start labor talks 2 years early
RELATED STORY
Court upholds $1.5M award to analyst in MLB Network firing
RELATED STORY
Column: Real change in baseball is yet to come
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us