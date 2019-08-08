Yankees, White Sox to play at 'Field of Dreams' site in 2020

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 08 Aug 2019, 20:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Field of Dreams

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will face off next season at the 'Field of Dreams', MLB announced on Thursday.

The iconic diamond cut out of a cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa was created for the 1989 Kevin Costner movie, and the families that owned the land on which it was built capitalised on the movie's popularity by keeping the field intact as a tourist destination.

A company called Go The Distance Baseball LLC took over the property in 2011 and estimated in a 2016 Dubuque Telegraph Herald story that about 100,000 people visited annually.

"As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said.

"We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa."

MLB said work will begin next week to construct a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark for the event on August 13, 2020. That stadium will not be built around the original field, but adjacent to it.

The news comes a day after MLB announced the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox would face off in the 2020 edition of the Little League Classic, which is held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in conjunction with the Little League World Series.

That will be the fourth annual iteration of the game, while earlier this year the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers played in Omaha ahead of the College World Series — the first major league game ever played in Nebraska — and the Yankees and Red Sox played two games in London.

The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins also played at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in 2016.