5 25+ ppg scorers with highest true shooting percentage in 2023-24 NBA season

The NBA has been using advanced statistics and it has helped many teams evaluate players. Analytics has become a huge part of the game and it's as important as any physical aspects and attributes. One of the leading advanced statistics in the league today is true shooting percentage.

It's used to measure a player's efficiency in shooting the ball and is calculated using the player's shooting percentage from the field and free throws. The usual leaders for this advanced stat are big men, with Rudy Gobert, Jakob Poeltl, Mitchell Robinson and Nikola Jokic.

However, it's more impressive for a guard or forward to have a high true shooting percentage since they will take tougher shots outside the paint and beyond the arc. Centers are likely to take higher-percentage shots within five feet of the basket.

5 25+ ppg scorers with highest TS% in 2023-24 NBA season so far

True shooting percentage is calculated by dividing the total points scored with (2*FGA + (0.44* FTA)). The 0.44 multiplier is used because not all free throws are part of a possession like technical foul shots and and-ones.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five players in the NBA based on true shooting percentage and averaging 25 or more points per game.

#5 - Kevin Durant (64.4%)

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, so it's no surprise that he's on this list. Durant has been an efficient player for the majority of his career. He only has three seasons of less than 60.0% true shooting percentage, which was all in his first four seasons in the league.

Durant is averaging 31.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists this season for the Phoenix Suns. He's shooting 52.1% from the field, 50.0% from beyond the arc and 89.2% from the free throw line. The 50.0% from threes is his career-high.

#4 - LeBron James (64.6%)

LeBron James remains one of the best players in the NBA despite being the oldest one and is currently in his 21st season. James looks rejuvenated and has stayed healthy this campaign, missing just one game this season so far. He also recently led the LA Lakers to the first-ever NBA Cup win.

"The King" is averaging 24.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game this season. He's shooting 54.9% from the field, 40.3% from beyond the arc and 72.0% from free throws. His true shooting percentage is being boosted by his shot selection and hot shooting from threes since he's not really a great free-throw shooter.

#3 - Giannis Antetokounmpo (64.8%)

Just like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo's true shooting percentage is being boosted by his great field goal percentage. Antetokounmpo mainly shoots near the rim because that's where he's more effective. He's not really a great shooter, but he's one of the best scorers in the NBA.

"The Greek Freak" is having the best season of his career based on TS%. He's shooting 61.4% from the field this season, which is his career-high. He's also had six seasons with 60.0% or higher TS%.

#2 - Tyrese Haliburton (67.4%)

Tyrese Haliburton is having a breakout season for the Indiana Pacers. Haliburton is already a star for the Pacers since they acquired him from the Sacramento Kings last year. He's turning into a superstar following a very impressive run at the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

Haliburton has the second-highest true percentage among players who are averaging 25 or more points per game this season. He's shooting 52.7% from the field, 43.2% from beyond the arc and 87.6% from the free throw line, which are all career highs.

#1 - Steph Curry (67.7%)

Steph Curry being on this list is no surprise since he's considered the greatest shooter in NBA history. Curry being at number one is also more impressive since he's taking more 3-point shots than any other top players on this list and making them at a 43.2% clip.

The four-time NBA champion is having another great season for the Golden State Warriors. He's shooting 47.6% from the field and 93.4% from the free throw line. He'll be likely atop this list at the end of the season as long as he won't go on a cold streak like Klay Thompson.

