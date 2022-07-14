Klay Thompson's health, Gary Payton II's defense, and more: 5 weaknesses Golden State Warriors need to address this offseason 

The Golden State Warriors' dynasty continues, but the cost of building championship rosters is steep and they are suffering some key departures this offseason. They could not keep their roster intact and now face some key issues that need to be addressed.

Certainly, most fans and analysts have faith in the Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. They broke the record for the most NBA Finals wins by a trio in league history. They are also not showing any signs of slowing down and are confident they can continue their winning ways for years to come.

They have the culture and talent. They have experience and also youth. They have one of the best coaches of all time and are confident they'll repeat next season. Almost all sportsbooks and oddsmakers have pegged the Warriors are the favorites to win the 2023 NBA title as of training camp.

What do the Golden State Warriors need to fix this offseason?

The Golden State Warriors saw the departure of fan-favorite Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers, their conference rivals. They also couldn't retain Otto Porter Jr., Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Nemanja Bjelica as they took roles elsewhere. Porter went to the Toronto Raptors, Lee signed with the Phoenix Suns, JTA joined the LA Lakers and Bjelica went overseas.

INQUIRER Sports @INQUIRERSports Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers knows from experience — keeping a championship roster intact is nearly impossible. sports.inquirer.net/467660/nba-war… Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers knows from experience — keeping a championship roster intact is nearly impossible. sports.inquirer.net/467660/nba-war…

Naturally, the Warriors' front office now has to fill in these roster spots or the coaching needs to give the young stars a chance to prove themselves. They did sign Donte DiVincenzo this summer, and he is certainly a great pickup. However, there are still a few concerns that need to be addressed if they want to remain on top of the mountain.

Let's look at the top five weaknesses that Golden State needs to address.

#1: Size

James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors during the 2022 NBA Summer League

The Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA title without the services of James Wiseman, but the West is expected to be better and healthier next season.

Nikola Jokic, the reigning two-time MVP with the Denver Nuggests, will get the services of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. again. The LA Clippers will welcome back Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. We shall expect a better version of the Minnesota Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns as well.

Therefore, rim protection and paint presence are a must.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob with the exception of Warriors/Nuggets, Size has conquered Smallball every Game 1 thus far. with the exception of Warriors/Nuggets, Size has conquered Smallball every Game 1 thus far.

They retained Kevon Looney in free agency and have Wiseman coming back. However, they still need size as they primarily play small-ball and often get eaten up by the opposing bigs. Players like Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, Deandre Ayton have often gotten easy buckets due to the lack of size on the Warriors' roster.

The interesting thing is that rebounding is not the issue, but rather rim-protection is. If they can acquire another backup center or train Wiseman to be an elite rim protector and shot-blocker, they will be fine.

#2: Bench experience and depth

(L-R) Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody of the Golden State Warriors last season [Source: SF Chronicle]

The Golden State Warriors lost veterans in GP2, Lee, JTA, Otto and Bjelica, while Andre Iguodala is likely on his way out as well. They lost a lot of players at each position, and they aren't as deep now as they were last season.

They are going to give opportunities and playing time to their young guns such as Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman with possible minutes for Patrick Baldwin Jr. and the other two second-round rookies.

While it is a testament to their front office and drafting process, it also shows they have no experience on the bench. When the starting lineup filled with future Hall of Famers gets a breather, the second unit is going to face some issues.

Sure, the championship core of Curry, Green and Thompson have these longevity records and incredible experience. But they are all north of 31 years old and cannot play every minute of every game.

#3: Health and conditioning

(L-R) Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors in 2021

This one is a no-brainer for any NBA team and athlete but is particularly important for the reigning champions or any squad that has made a deep playoff run.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a long postseason, and that takes a toll on one's body. One of the main issues in title defense is the rapid-onset of injuries, and the organization needs to focus on their player's health and conditioning this summer.

The LA Lakers won the championship in 2020, and Anthony Davis got hurt in the 2021 playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks won the 2021 title and Khris Middleton got injured in the 2022 playoffs. It is increasingly common to see players get gassed by the end of the season if they haven't had proper time to rest and rehab.

As for the Warriors, Thompson was hurt for more than two years before returning in January, and Draymond Green got injured in warmups before Thompson's season debut. Green finally came back in March, and Curry got hurt in the very next game.

The reality is that these stars are over 31 years old with their headliner Curry already 34. They cannot afford to get hurt for long stretches, and thus, rehab, recovery and conditioning should be a priority this summer.

mathketball @Mathketball1



Steph missed 18 games. Dray 36. Klay 50.



The Warriors starting 5 didn't play a single second together until the playoffs.



#NBAFinals Steph, Klay, and Draymond played a grand total of 11 minutes together in the regular season. After not having played together in THREE YEARS.Steph missed 18 games. Dray 36. Klay 50.The Warriors starting 5 didn't play a single second together until the playoffs. Steph, Klay, and Draymond played a grand total of 11 minutes together in the regular season. After not having played together in THREE YEARS.Steph missed 18 games. Dray 36. Klay 50.The Warriors starting 5 didn't play a single second together until the playoffs.#NBAFinals https://t.co/fCMlgpN8PJ

#4: Defense

Draymond Green and Gary Payton II of the Golden State Warriors

Suggesting defense is a "weakness" for the Warriors is obviously false considering they posted the second-best defensive rating last year. However, they did take a hit in this department this offseason.

They lost Payton II and Porter Jr., who are both incredible defenders. In fact, GP2 was one of the best at stopping perimeter players in the entire league last season. Andre Iguodala didn't see playing time, but whenever he did, his defense and hands were undeniable. He is likely on his way out as well.

Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA NEW WORDS



Signing Donte DiVincenzo was a clear move to replace Gary Payton II's roster spot -- but not to fully replicate what an elite perimeter defender could do.



That doesn't mean DiVincenzo can't be a positive contributor on both ends.



goldenstateofmind.com/2022/7/2/23192… NEW WORDSSigning Donte DiVincenzo was a clear move to replace Gary Payton II's roster spot -- but not to fully replicate what an elite perimeter defender could do.That doesn't mean DiVincenzo can't be a positive contributor on both ends. 🚨NEW WORDS🚨Signing Donte DiVincenzo was a clear move to replace Gary Payton II's roster spot -- but not to fully replicate what an elite perimeter defender could do.That doesn't mean DiVincenzo can't be a positive contributor on both ends.goldenstateofmind.com/2022/7/2/23192…

Green and Andrew Wiggins will certainly keep the defense afloat while Thompson and Wiseman will be better. However, they do need some perimeter defenders, simply to replace the production that GP2, Otto and Iguodala gave them. One focus for the organization this summer should be developing Kuminga's and Moody's defensive skills.

Kelly O'Meara Morales @_itskellyo Relentless on-ball defense got Jonathan Kuminga his first rotation minutes during his rookie season. I'd like to see more of this from him Relentless on-ball defense got Jonathan Kuminga his first rotation minutes during his rookie season. I'd like to see more of this from him https://t.co/JrylbFvotA

#5: Continuity

Kevon Looney and Otto Porter Jr. of the Golden State Warriors

The last of their problems, but a concern nonetheless, is continuity and chemistry.

The Warriors' system of unselfish ball movement and player movement is unlike any other team, so they don't have much to worry about. However, the loss of all the rotation players this summer and the increased minutes by the youngsters is going to break the continuity they had last season.

Every championship team wants to retain its roster and repeat with the same group, but it's nearly impossible with a projected payroll of over $400 million.

Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA I will be extremely surprised (pleasantly) if the Warriors manage to retain all four of Looney, GP2, Otto, and Bjelica. I will be extremely surprised (pleasantly) if the Warriors manage to retain all four of Looney, GP2, Otto, and Bjelica.

They are now going to need more reps with the young players in order to maintain rhythm. Other than the starting five, the Warriors technically have a new lineup. The top bench players are all gone except Jordan Poole, and Wiseman hasn't played a single minute with Thompson.

They are all going to need to build some chemistry, and while that isn't a serious issue for Steve Kerr's men, it is something they will work on in training camp.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Golden State Warriors win the title next year? Yes No 2 votes so far