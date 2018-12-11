Fantasy NBA Daily Notes: Brad Stevens still got it; Top fantasy picks for December 11th.

The NBA 2018-19 season returns for the 2nd day of game in the 9th Week of it's schedule. There were 11 games to react from yesterday and there are only 3 games to look forward to tomorrow. Let us look at the best performances from yesterday and how each game played out.

Marcus Morris exploded against the New Orleans Pelicans

Monday's recap:

1. Detroit Pistons 102-116 Philadelphia 76ers

2. Washington Wizards 101-109 Indiana Pacers

3. New Orleans Pelicans 100-113 Boston Celtics

4. Sacramento Kings 108-89 Chicago Bulls

5. Utah Jazz 113-122 Oklahoma City Thunder

6. Cleveland Cavaliers 92-108 Milwaukee Bucks

7. Orlando Magic 76-101 Dallas Mavericks

8. Los Angeles Clippers 123-119 Phoenix Suns

9. Memphis Grizzlies 99-105 Denver Nuggets

10. Minnesota Timberwolves 108-116 Golden State Warriors

11. Miami Heat 105-108 Los Angeles Lakers

Highlights:

2. Tobias Harris (Los Angeles Clippers): 33 points, 11-19 FG, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks and 4 TOs.1. Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors): 38 points, 12-23 FG, 6 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block and 1 TO.

3. Marcus Morris (Boston Celtics): 31 points, 10-15 FG, 4 rebounds and 2 TOs.

4. Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers): 33 points, 14-22 FG, 7 rebounds and 3 TOs.

Lowlights:

1. Ricky Rubio (Utah Jazz): 10 points, 5-13 FG, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals and a block with 5 TOs.

2. Alec Burks (Cleveland Cavaliers): 3 points, 1-8 FG, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 TOs.

3. Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic): 8 points, 4-15 FG, 4 assists, 16 rebounds, 2 steals and a block and 3 TOs.

4. Josh Hart (Los Angeles Lakers): 9 points, 3-9 FG, 0 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 block and 1 TO.

Monday's takeaways:

1. The Philadelphia 76ers managed to beat the Detroit Pistons again, 116-102 on the back of a great 24 point Joel Embiid performance. The Indiana Pacers held off a late surge from the Washington Wizards to win 109-101. The Boston Celtics overcame a listless New Orleans Pelicans even without their main starters, 113-100, thanks to a 31 point explosion by Marcus Morris.

2. The Sacramento Kings came from behind to beat the Chicago Bulls, 108-89, thanks to a 3rd quarter performance by De'Aaron Fox. The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Utah Jazz 122-113 and The Giannis-less Milwaukee Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-92.

3. The Dallas Mavericks blew the Orlando Magic off the court 101-76, The Los Angeles Clippers managed to beat the Phoenix Suns in overtime 123-119 thanks to a 33 point effort by Tobias Harris. The Denver Nuggets beat a listless Memphis Grizzlies 105-99, thanks to a 27 point, 12 rebound performance by Nikola Jokic.

4. Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves off of an incredible Steph Curry performance, he went off for 38 points, leading them to a 116-108 win. In the last game, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 108-105. Kyle Kuzma had 33 points and LeBron had 28 points in an almost triple double effort. Justice Winslow scored 28 points in a losing effort.

Tomorrow's games: 1. Portland Trail Blazers @ Houston Rockets

2. Phoenix Suns @ San Antonio Spurs

3. Toronto Raptors @ Los Angeles Clippers

