Fantasy NBA Daily Notes: Brad Stevens still got it; Top fantasy picks for December 11th.
The NBA 2018-19 season returns for the 2nd day of game in the 9th Week of it's schedule. There were 11 games to react from yesterday and there are only 3 games to look forward to tomorrow. Let us look at the best performances from yesterday and how each game played out.
Monday's recap:
1. Detroit Pistons 102-116 Philadelphia 76ers
2. Washington Wizards 101-109 Indiana Pacers
3. New Orleans Pelicans 100-113 Boston Celtics
4. Sacramento Kings 108-89 Chicago Bulls
5. Utah Jazz 113-122 Oklahoma City Thunder
6. Cleveland Cavaliers 92-108 Milwaukee Bucks
7. Orlando Magic 76-101 Dallas Mavericks
8. Los Angeles Clippers 123-119 Phoenix Suns
9. Memphis Grizzlies 99-105 Denver Nuggets
10. Minnesota Timberwolves 108-116 Golden State Warriors
11. Miami Heat 105-108 Los Angeles Lakers
Highlights:
2. Tobias Harris (Los Angeles Clippers): 33 points, 11-19 FG, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks and 4 TOs.1. Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors): 38 points, 12-23 FG, 6 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block and 1 TO.
3. Marcus Morris (Boston Celtics): 31 points, 10-15 FG, 4 rebounds and 2 TOs.
4. Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers): 33 points, 14-22 FG, 7 rebounds and 3 TOs.
Lowlights:
1. Ricky Rubio (Utah Jazz): 10 points, 5-13 FG, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals and a block with 5 TOs.
2. Alec Burks (Cleveland Cavaliers): 3 points, 1-8 FG, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 TOs.
3. Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic): 8 points, 4-15 FG, 4 assists, 16 rebounds, 2 steals and a block and 3 TOs.
4. Josh Hart (Los Angeles Lakers): 9 points, 3-9 FG, 0 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 block and 1 TO.
Monday's takeaways:
1. The Philadelphia 76ers managed to beat the Detroit Pistons again, 116-102 on the back of a great 24 point Joel Embiid performance. The Indiana Pacers held off a late surge from the Washington Wizards to win 109-101. The Boston Celtics overcame a listless New Orleans Pelicans even without their main starters, 113-100, thanks to a 31 point explosion by Marcus Morris.
2. The Sacramento Kings came from behind to beat the Chicago Bulls, 108-89, thanks to a 3rd quarter performance by De'Aaron Fox. The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Utah Jazz 122-113 and The Giannis-less Milwaukee Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-92.
3. The Dallas Mavericks blew the Orlando Magic off the court 101-76, The Los Angeles Clippers managed to beat the Phoenix Suns in overtime 123-119 thanks to a 33 point effort by Tobias Harris. The Denver Nuggets beat a listless Memphis Grizzlies 105-99, thanks to a 27 point, 12 rebound performance by Nikola Jokic.
4. Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves off of an incredible Steph Curry performance, he went off for 38 points, leading them to a 116-108 win. In the last game, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 108-105. Kyle Kuzma had 33 points and LeBron had 28 points in an almost triple double effort. Justice Winslow scored 28 points in a losing effort.
Tomorrow's games: 1. Portland Trail Blazers @ Houston Rockets
2. Phoenix Suns @ San Antonio Spurs
3. Toronto Raptors @ Los Angeles Clippers