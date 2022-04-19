Kyrie Irving embraces the dark side vs. fans as the Brooklyn Nets fall to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 | NBA Playoffs 2022

As Kyrie Irving's tumultuous regular season closed, what more appropriate opening-round matchup would be as compelling as facing his former team, the Boston Celtics?

Before the Brooklyn Nets' underachieving year began, Irving was squarely in the fan and media crosshairs. Now that the playoffs have begun during Ramadan, the world sees the raw emotions from one of the NBA's best and most polarizing talents. With that, the dark side of Kyrie Irving will surely be a fan and media focus.

Brooklyn Nets lose to Boston Celtics in Game 1

The Boston Celtics, a surprise given their early-season ineptitude, surged into the playoffs.

Under first-year coach Ime Udoka, Boston was 18-21 on Jan. 6 but then went 33-10 to earn the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed. Alhough Kyrie Irving got off for 39 points, Boston's defense against Kevin Durant proved to be the reason the Celtics snared a dramatic 115-114 victory. Jayson Tatum gave the Boston faithful an Easter Sunday exhale when his layin fell through the net at the buzzer.

This was a classic game, and this is set up to be a classic series.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports The behind the head middle fingers by Kyrie to the crowd was slick. The behind the head middle fingers by Kyrie to the crowd was slick. https://t.co/J0rqdh9U51

Kyrie Irving

Irving's 39 points did not come easy. The former Celtics point guard struggled early before catching fire and scoring 18 in the fourth quarter.

His array of 3-pointers and contested success in the lane in the clutch showed he was ready to quiet fans – even if he had to do it alone.

Andre Drummond's two early fouls changed the game from a defensive tone to a classic shootout. Irving was the game's best player until Jayson Tatum (31 points and the first Celtics buzzer-beater since Paul Pierce in 2010) scored the clincher.

During the game, the still-jilted Celtics fans gave it to Irving at every turn. Three years have passed since he played in Massachusetts, yet whenever an athlete returns after bad terms, former fans become mortal enemies.

Embracing the dark side

After the game, Nets reporter Nick Friedell pressed Irving on the hostility in the arena and his flipping off of the fans. After calming himself, Irving seemed to quote super trainer Tim Grover when he said, "It's the dark side. Embrace it."

Grover has trained NBA icons Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, the late Kobe Bryant and many others. His book, "Relentless," is a must-read to incentivize anyone. In it, he challenges readers to use adversity to a benefit by not caring what anyone thinks about you in a moment you can control.

"Your dark side is about what you want to do, what you want for yourself. Your darker side is about action. It doesn't want to hear what you're planning, it wants to see what you accomplish. You're going to have a great season. You're going to write a book. You're going to travel or paint or make a million dollars. Fine. Show me. Stop talking about it.

"The darker you get, the quieter you need to be, so your results can do the talking. Your darker side takes you from the dream to the reality. Instead of imagining yourself singing on stage, you get your ass on the stage and actually sing. You might be terrible, you might get booed off the stage, you might get a standing ovation, but something is going to happen."

Ramadan

Irving, who is Muslim, is fasting during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. The period is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Those observing fast from sun up to sun down for 29 to 30 days. Irving spoke to TNT about playing so ferociously during Ramadan after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in a play-in game:

"I am not alone in this. I have brothers and sisters all around the world that are fasting with me. We hold our prayers and our meditations very sacred. And when you come out here, I mean, God's inside me, God's inside you, God's inside all of us. So, I am walking with faith, and that's all that matters."

It's a hardship to not replenish one's body before playing an NBA playoff game. It's possible that Irving and others of his faith are short-tempered from not eating or drinking even as the games go on. It is the choice of faith, yet on some level, the irritability has to set in when fans are yelling hateful words during a game.

The loss should have been the focus. However, in this social media climate, whenever an athlete of Irving's stature does something uncomfortable, the spotlight will shine brightly and negatively.

In the minds of some, Irving must pay for what he has done to his team by not playing while most pros are vaccinated. His flat earth concept is also a point of interest to some, so for the duration of his career, he understands many will not like him.

The problem with that is, because Irving is such a gifted player, why would fans boo when it simply brings out an incentive for Kai's darkside?

For Game 2 in Boston, that's certainly food for thought.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Kyrie Irving? Yes Of course not 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein