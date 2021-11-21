How LeBron James playing with his son Bronny James would be great for the NBA

LeBron James, the best NBA player of his generation, is also arguably the best player to ever play the sport, and will be the focus of the greatest of all-time debates for decades after his retirement. LeBron's fans will identify the day he hangs up his kicks as a very sad one indeed, and one occurrence could give them hope that he will still play for another 15 years.

How can that be you ask?

It's easy, just look at LeBron James' household, and the one they call Bronny, is the answer. LeBron James Jr. is a 6'2", 195 pound high school junior with a lot of game and a lot of bounce. He's an outstanding athlete that's more than an athlete, and stars for top-ranked Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, CA.

Bronny has his dad's swag, poise and passing eye. Though he is five inches shorter than his iconic father, Bronny sure can get off the floor, is a tremendously skilled combo guard, and has the patience of his father. Being one of the most recruited players in high school, that his game is so smooth despite all the hype bodes well for Bronny, and his skin will be thick.

LeBron James and Bronny James on the same NBA floor?

Does the prospect of Bronny playing with his dad - who is one of the most famous athletes to ever live - excite the NBA?

Sure. Why not? The NBA could honor one of its active legends while passing the torch to none other than the Chosen One's son, Bronny James. The NBA will have a heartwarming visual and story to market the game to the next generation of hardcore NBA fans, casual fans and potential players.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, told @TheAthleticNBA Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. LeBron James‘ contract runs through 2023 -- when his son, Bronny, graduates high school and could have option to enter the NBA Draft if the league and NBPA change the high school-to-pro rule. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… LeBron James‘ contract runs through 2023 -- when his son, Bronny, graduates high school and could have option to enter the NBA Draft if the league and NBPA change the high school-to-pro rule. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

There is an obvious resemblance to his famous dad, and as he begins his junior season, the spotlight on Bronny James will only grow brighter. The hype over the next few years will turn up to extraordinary decibles as Bronny makes his college decision, and that day will be the day that fans will be able to clearly visualize a LeBron James and Bronny James meeting in the NBA. If Bronny becomes an NBA All-Star, the NBA will be singing his praises globally all the way to the bank.

Can Pops hang around long enough to play with his son?

At 36 years old and healthier than most players his age despite all the wear and tear, will LeBron James, a 17 year NBA All-Star, still have enough to play alongside his talented son in possibly two years? Does the thought of playing with his namesake inspire LeBron to continue playing in a sport where he has done it all? Mentally, will the potential to play with Bronny give him that extra jolt of motivation LeBron James needs as he clamors to compete vs. LeBron Jr.?

He's had a taste of what that day will look like, and LeBron James has played against a high school teammate of Bronny. Ziaire Williams is a 6'8" 205 pound Memphis Grizzlies rookie from Stanford who played with Bronny at Sierra Canyon in 2019. All LeBron could do was shake his head when discussing playing against Williams, and that experience has to make playing with/against his son bigger than a dream and more a reality to seek.

Dealing with the reputation and expectations of his famous dad

Over Bronny's entire life, LeBron James has been one of the most discussed athletes in sports. Whether it was the big Nike contract coming out of high school, and the scrutiny he and his mom had to endure, the much talked about Hummer or accepting two jerseys from a Cleveland apparel store, LeBron James' has the battle-tested experience to pass to Bronny in spades. No player will be more prepared to navigate NBA life than Bronny James.

Bronny could potentially be the next 2nd generation athlete to play professional sports. Some have been great, and others not so much. In NBA history, 94 2nd generation athletes have played in the league. Many haven't made as much of an impact as their fathers, and some sons have made a bigger impact than their dads.

Is it all about upbringing? Do players have to go through something dramatic and tough just to be better than peers who haven't experienced the slips and falls of life? Does the son of an icon have an easier path to the NBA?

There will be eyes on Bronny James because of who his dad is, the same as any other 2nd generation athlete entering a pro league, and it is ultimately up to him if he makes the NBA.

He's that good.

LeBron James is not the only NBA father of a son with pro aspirations.

Etan Thomas and family here supporting Malcolm

Etan Thomas played nine years in the NBA. The 6'9" 256 pound power forward/center was a tough player who was one of the most prominent to speak out fearlessly on social issues while he played before it became popular. He is a soul model to follow. His son, Malcolm Thomas, is a rising 6'7" sophomore from Dematha High School (Maryland) following in his father's footsteps. Etan told me today by phone how he manages his Malcolm's NBA dreams:

"One of the things I enjoy most with my son Malcolm, who is a sophomore at DeMatha, isn’t me and my wife Nichole (who also played ball at Syracuse University) both working him out and putting him through drills and preparing him on the court. Or coaching his AAU team like I did when he was younger, but one of the things I enjoy the most is telling him stories of my mistakes from my past or mistakes I saw other ppl make and what I learned from those experiences, teaching him what to look out for as he continues to play ball on higher levels. Fake friends, girls giving you extra attention all of a sudden, distractions, media who will build you up to tear you down, haters, ppl who will be jealous, teachers who will resent you because you’re a Black athlete; people putting you in a box as a Black athlete. I admit I talk his ear off sometimes. Teaching my son about the basketball part is cool, but being present to teach him about life, society, history, being a Black Man in America and what that means etc is what I am most thankful for."

The NBA has never had a father/son duo play at the same time

That's why the prospect of LeBron James playing with his son Bronny is so fascinating. Whenever there's a first anything, media attention with be loud and relentless - especially covering the son of LeBron James. The excitement leading up to such a monumentous event will reverberate throughout the NBA, on all sports debate shows, and even hit constants like Good Morning America simply because of who LeBron James is.

With anything, there is uncertainty. So many variables factor into the best talents making the pros. Many have fallen by the wayside and dreams have been deffered. Bronny James and Sierra Canyon will perform accordingly given so much is at stake. The prince of the King will have every opportunity to show why he is great at the game, and why the NBA will be augmented by his presence.

As current phenoms like LaMelo Ball and Ja Morant continue to show and prove, will Bronny James be able to handle the expectations of those wanting him to play like his dad, LeBron James? Will he have time to develop if he makes it? Will the aforementioned young stars push Bronny to higher talent lengths through the spirit of competition? A competitive moment that will be mentioned throughout history as one of the best players of all time, LeBron James, welcomes his son into the NBA?

Think about the players that followed their fathers into the NBA: Kobe Bryant and Steph Curry come to mind, and so does Andrew Wiggins. Juxtapose their careers with their fathers and see what shakes out, for you may learn something.

What has LeBron James learned, and what can he teach Bronny James that will help him develop into an NBA star that potentially could earn more money than his dad given the explosion of salaries?

The NBA awaits, and as the league transitions from one James to another, be rest assured that everyone in earshot will understand the moment when a new precedent is set, and a legend ushers in potentially a legendary son.

Bronny James will be ready.

Will you be?

