5 NBA teams that have exceeded expectations at the start of the 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 NBA season is off to a hot start. There have been some early troubles for the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers. However, the NBA is seeing the unexpected ease of Chris Duarte with the Indiana Pacers, the continued meteoric rise of Ja Morant, the crazy athleticism of Jalen Green, and the poise of young NBA talent in general. There are teams that are unexpectedly showing improvement from last season. While it remains unclear if any of the following teams will make even bigger moves in the NBA playoffs, let's talk about how great they're playing right now.

#5 Washington Wizards (3-1)

Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. is making an early NBA impact

Wes Unseld Jr. and his Washington Wizards team are doing all they can to change how they are perceived early. He is making the memory of his famous dad proud by finding ways to defeat teams. While we may not know how the Wizards will finish, what is assured is that they are a well coached team. Bradley Beal has missed a game to injury and that might explain his slow start both in the scoring book at 19 points but also behind the arc. Beal is shooting 16% from deep early and Washington are 3-1? Spencer Dinwiddie is also making an impact scoring also at 19 points per game. Montrez Harrell is contributing offensively with his 18 points and nine boards. Even Kyle Kuzma is stellar with 11 boards. These performances make it easy to see why the Wizards are winning early. Those contributions just weren't there last season with all the injuries. Best believe that Wes Useld Jr. will do what it takes to keep the Washington Wizards prepared as the season evolves.

#4 The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-1) are surprising the NBA

Anthony Edwards is a ridiculous athlete

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a 113-108 victory vs. the defending NBA champs, the Milwaukee Bucks. The latter are a team that seems different from last season. Fan Charles sent me this message via social media that speaks to the excitement of Wolves fans near and far:

"Yo Michael Tillery my boys are looking real good. It's been a very long time since I was excited about what my T-WOLVES are doing. They're looking real good right now. They just dominated the champions in their own house. T-Wolves had the lead from beginning to end. The final score doesn't reflect on how much the T-Wolves beat them. Also, my whole squad is pretty much early 20s, so they're going to grow together. I finally think they have the pieces they need to do some damage in the West. It's been a long time for my team to be relevant again. FINALLY MY BOYS ARE BACK!!!!!!!!!"

I hear you Charles, and I don't think too many would disagree. It's good to see the young Timberwolves gain electric confidence in the Western Conference. The fans can feel it in the midst of Karl-Anthony Towns' challenging offseason. His team have responded and have supported their mourning teammate with a true level of excitement. Anthony Edwards looks like an athletic juggernaut. He's scoring 25 points and pulling down eight boards a game. The dunks from Edwards are nothing like what we'll see from him as he physically matures. He has the wow factor of putting fans in seats in the Target Center. The aforementioned Karl-Anthony Towns is destroying everything in his path. Towns is averaging 28 points and grabbing eight boards a game. KAT is shooting a blistering 56% from the field and a crazy 52% from the arc. D'Angelo Russell can shoot it better than his current 29% from deep, yet his 18 points, four boards and four assists are a factor in the Wolves' success.

Can the Minnesota Timberwolves return to the NBA era when Kevin Garnett led Minny to consistent NBA playoff berths in a competitive Western Conference? We'll see, and NBA fans will be watching.

