Top 5 new player duos that fans should look forward to in the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021 NBA offseason has been rather action-packed. From Russell Westbrook forming a super team with the LA Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis to LaMarcus Aldridge re-joining the Brooklyn Nets, there have been significant player updates across the NBA.

The Chicago Bulls have a fully revamped roster with the additions of Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan. The same can be said about the Miami Heat, with Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker and Markieff Morris joining their ranks.

All this player movement has created new on-court combinations that fans are excitedly looking forward to seeing in action. These player duos have the potential to upstage some of the more well-established player combinations in the league.

With that in mind, we take a look at the five new duos that could leave fans at the edge of their seats in the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season.

#5 Jonas Valanciunas-Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

Jonas Valanciunas will partner Zion Williamson in the New Orleans Pelicans frontcourt

Jonas Valanciunas was a big reason why the Memphis Grizzlies made it to the 2021 NBA postseason. The center averaged career-highs in scoring (17.1 ppg), rebounding (12.5 rpg) and field goal shooting efficiency (59.2%).

Zion Williamson also had a terrific second NBA season as he posted 27.0 ppg on a highly efficient 61.1% field goal shooting, earning his first NBA All-Star appearance.

With Steven Adams out of New Orleans, Valanciunas will partner Williamson in the Pelicans frontcourt. With Adams, the Pelicans were a top-five rebounding team and the NBA's best offensive rebounding team last season.

However, Valanciunas is a better scorer than Adams. Playing alongside Williamson, who draws so much attention from defenders, could further benefit his game.

#4 Kemba Walker-Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

Kemba Walker will join Julius Randle on the New York Knicks

In his last NBA season with the Boston Celtics, Kemba Walker was restricted to just 43 games. He could hardly make much of an impact in the playoffs as his contribution dipped from 19.3 ppg in the regular season to 12.7 ppg in the postseason.

Julius Randle, on the other hand, had a career year with the New York Knicks. The power forward hit career-best marks in scoring (24.1 ppg), rebounding (10.2 rpg), assists (6.0 apg) and three-point shooting efficiency (41.1%).

Walker needs a new lease of life after spending two seasons with the Celtics. Meanwhile, Randle needs more help after his Knicks were brushed aside by the Atlanta Hawks in five games during the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

By joining the New York Knicks, Walker also returns to the city he was born in. This could be the best duo the Knicks have had in two decades since Allan Houston and Latrell Sprewell played for them in the early 2000s.

