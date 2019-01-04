India's Sandipan Chanda keeps lead at chess tournament

Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) Indian GM Sandipan Chanda (ELO 2555) tamed Bangladesh GM Rahman Ziaur (2468) in a fifth round match of the EKA IIFWL Investment Mangers 4th Mumbai International GM Chess Tournament on Friday.

Playing on the top board, the fourth ranked Chanda, playing with white pieces, easily outshone his 44-year-old Bangladeshi rival by coasting to victory in just 22 moves to collect the full point and retain the pole position.

Meanwhile, in a contest between two young Indian challengers from Tamil Nadu, 20-year-old IM Visakh N R (2491) halted the winning streak of 15-year-old Balasubramaniam H (2270) by scoring a win with the black pieces in 53 moves on the third board.

Chanda, with 4.5 points, stays atop the standings.

Vietnam's GM Tran Tuan Minh (2524), who defeated Indias IM Mohammad Nubairshah Shaikh (2437) on the second board, and Visakh, both with the same number of 4.5 points each, follow in second and third place, respectively.

Results Round 5 (top-10 boards): GM Sandipan Chanda (IND, 2555) 4.5 beat GM Rahman Ziaur (BAN, 2468) 3.5; IM Mohammad Nubairshah Shaikh (IND, 2437) 3.5 lost GM Tran Tuan Minh (VIE, 2524) 4.5; Balasubramaniam H (IND, 2270) 3.5 lost IM Visakh N.R. (IND, 2491) 4.5; GM Manik Mikulas (SVK, 2410) 3.5 drew GM Aleksandrov Aleksej (BLR, 2590) 3.5; GM Deepan Chakkravarthy J (IND, 2550) 4 beat FM Mohammad Fahad Rahman (BAN, 2381) 3; IM Sardana Rishi (AUS, 2398) 4 beat GM Mosadeghpour Masoud (IRI, 2520) 3; IM Rathnakaran K. (IND, 2366) 4 beat GM Movsziszian Karen (ARM, 2505) 3; GM Saptarshi Roy (IND, 2494) 3 lost IM Muthaiah Al (IND, 2408) 4; IM Khusenkhojaev Muhammad (TJK, 2455) 3.5 drew Pranesh M (IND, 2125) 3.5; Ritviz Parab (IND, 2338) 4 beat IM Das Sayantan (IND, 2453).

Standings after round 5: 1. GM Sandipan Chanda (IND) 4.5 pts, 2. GM Tran Tuan Minh (VIE) 4.5, 3. IM Visakh N.R. (IND) 4.5, 4. IM Muthaiah Al (IND) 4, 5. IM Sardana Rishi (AUS) 4, 6. GM Deepan Chakkravarthy J. (IND) 4, 7. IM Shyaamnikhil P. (IND) 4, 8. Ritviz Parab (IND) 4, 9. IM Rathnakaran K. (IND) 4, 10. GM Aleksandrov Aleksej (BLR) 3.5