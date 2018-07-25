Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ajaz Patel in New Zealand Test squad to face Pakistan

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
28   //    25 Jul 2018, 12:33 IST

Wellington, Jul 25 (AFP) Indian-born spinner Ajaz Patel was named today in the New Zealand Test squad to play Pakistan in a three-match series in the United Arab Emirates in October.

Patel, 29, has been the leading wicket taker in New Zealand's domestic Plunket Shield for the past three years and was named domestic player of the year in 2017.

The finger spinner, who was born in Mumbai and moved to New Zealand as a child, took 48 wickets at an average of 21.52 in his most recent season with Central Stags.

Chief selector Gavin Larsen said Patel would replace the injured Mitchell Santner in the 15-man squad to face Pakistan.

"Ajaz has deserved his inclusion on the sheer weight of his domestic first-class form over the past couple of summers," he said.

"With Mitch Santner not fully recovered yet from his knee surgery, it's nice to have both wrist (Todd Astle and Ish Sodhi) and finger (Patel) spin options, given the likely conditions in the UAE."

The selectors also included Tom Blundell in the squad as wicketkeeping back-up to BJ Watling.

New Zealand Test squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
New Zealand squad for Pakistan series announced
RELATED STORY
New Zealand consider offer to play in Pakistan
RELATED STORY
New Zealand to face Australia in 2019 Boxing Day test
RELATED STORY
Highest Test partnerships by Indians in New Zealand
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who were picked for the first time in a...
RELATED STORY
5 things New Zealand achieved under Mike Hesson
RELATED STORY
5 New Zealand players who were unlucky to have not played...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
How the teams fared in their maiden T20 international
RELATED STORY
5 players who missed out on India's Test squad for first...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us