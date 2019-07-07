Anderson faces nervy Ashes wait after ECB confirms calf tear

James Anderson faces a nervous wait to find out if he can play in the Ashes opener after the England and Cricket Wales Board (ECB) confirmed the paceman has sustained a low-grade calf muscle tear.

England's record wicket taker underwent an MRI scan on Friday, which confirmed the damage and he is now set to undergo a rehabilitation programme.

Anderson pulled up hurt playing for Lancashire against Durham on Tuesday and will miss the next two County Championship matches against Northants and Sussex.

The ECB added in a statement that Anderson will be reassessed on an ongoing basis.

It means Anderson's status for the Ashes opener against Australia, which begins on August 1 at Edgbaston, remains unclear and he has just three weeks to prove his fitness.

"England seam bowler James Anderson, who left the field during Lancashire's Specsavers County Championship match against Durham at Sedbergh School on Tuesday, July 2 due to tightness to his right calf, underwent an MRI scan on Friday," the ECB said.

"The MRI confirmed that Anderson has suffered a low grade calf muscle tear. As a result of the injury, he will commence a rehabilitation programme with the England and Lancashire CCC medical teams."

Speaking on BBC 5 live's Tailenders programme on Saturday, Anderson said he was hopeful of a swift recovery.

"It's frustrating because I've played a lot for Lancs this season and got through pretty much unscathed apart from getting smashed in the knee with a cricket ball," he said.

"But apart from that it's been pretty good. It's just part and parcel of the job, I'm just keeping my fingers crossed it's not too serious and that I'll be back as soon as possible."