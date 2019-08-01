×
Ashes 2019: Anderson gives England injury scare

Omnisport
NEWS
News
74   //    01 Aug 2019, 18:14 IST
JamesAnderson - cropped
England bowler James Anderson

James Anderson will have a scan on his calf after bowling just four overs in the first session of the Ashes.

The England seamer conceded a solitary run from a probing new-ball spell at Edgbaston, as the hosts reduced Australia to 83-3 at lunch.

However, the availability of England's all-time leading wicket-taker for the rest of the match is in question after the ECB confirmed he is suffering from tightness in his right calf.

Anderson injured the same muscle on July 2 playing for Lancashire against Durham, with the problem keeping him out of action until this week.

Stuart Broad took 2-17 and Chris Woakes 1-17 in a strong start for England, although the decision to pick Anderson ahead of the of Sam Curran, Olly Stone and Jofra Archer – the seam trio omitted from the hosts' 14-man squad - is likely to be called into question if he is unable to return.

