Ashes 2019: Broad reaches 100 wickets v Australia

Omnisport
NEWS
News
58   //    01 Aug 2019, 23:30 IST

Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of Tim Paine
Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of Tim Paine

Stuart Broad made Ashes history in the first Test at Edgbaston as he took a five-for to reach 100 wickets in the famous series.

The England seamer was the star of the show for the hosts on the opening day in Birmingham as Australia were bowled out for 284.

Broad dismissed Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Tim Paine and James Pattinson as Australia slumped to 122-8, but his search for the fifth wicket that would mark an Ashes milestone proved a frustrating one.

Steve Smith scored a magnificent 144 and anchored stands of 88 and 74 with tailenders Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon to help Australia recover from a precarious position, before he was finally bowled by Broad as the irritated England seamer brought up a century he did not celebrate.

Tags:
Ashes 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Stuart Broad Ashes Most Wickets Ashes Most Five Wicket Hauls Ashes Most Ten Wicket Hauls
