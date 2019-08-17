×
Ashes 2019: England's Stone out for rest of season with back injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    17 Aug 2019, 01:02 IST
OllyStonecropped
England paceman Olly Stone

England quick Olly Stone will miss the rest of the 2019 season with injury, his county Warwickshire have confirmed.

Stone, who made his Test debut against Ireland last month, was ruled out of the second Ashes match against Australia at Lord's due to a back problem.

The 25-year-old initially sustained the injury in England's tour of West Indies earlier this year.

Warwickshire ruled Stone out for two weeks following a reoccurrence of the issue in training at Edgbaston, but it has now been announced he will not return this season, meaning he will miss the rest of the Ashes.

"Olly had such a fantastic season in 2018 and looked set to play an important role for England, as well as ourselves this summer, after making his Test debut just two weeks ago," Warwickshire sport director Paul Farbrace said in a statement.

"We're obviously gutted to lose him just over a month after returning to senior cricket.

"Being able to bowl consistently at speeds in excess of 90 mph places huge demands on the body and, with Olly's season having ended prematurely, he will now work our medical and strength and conditioning teams to get stronger and fitter than ever."

England have already been without leading wicket-taker James Anderson due to a calf injury, while fellow fast bowler Mark Wood is out of the Ashes after undergoing knee surgery.

Jofra Archer boosted England by making his Test debut at Lord's this week, dismissing Cameron Bancroft for his first wicket in the format on Friday.

