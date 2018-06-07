Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Bangladesh bowlers restrict Afghanistan to 145/6

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 07 Jun 2018, 21:52 IST
28

Dehradun, Jun 7 (PTI) The series already in its bag, Afghanistan wasted a good start to be restricted to a modest 145 for six by Bangladesh in the third and final T20 International, here today.

Electing to bat, Mohammad Shahzad (26) and Usman Ghani (19) made a solid start, sharing 55 runs off 46 balls for the opening stand before Bangladeshi bowlers struck twin blows in consecutive overs to put brakes on their opponents.

Shahzad, who hit three fours and one six, was the first to depart caught plumb in front of the wicket by left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam in the eighth over.

Ghani, who struggled a bit, followed suit in the next over, edging one to Mushfiqur Rahim behind the stumps off right-arm pacer Aby Jayed's bowling as the Afghans slumped to 59 for two in 8.5 overs.

Skipper Asghar Stanikzai played a short little cameo scoring 27 off 17 balls with the help of three sixes before perishing in the 13th over.

Samiullah Shenwari remained unbeaten 33 off 28 balls while Najibullah Zadran made 15 towards the end to take Afghanistan close to the 150-run mark.

Islam (2/18) and Jayed (2/27) were the successful bowlers for Bangladesh in the inconsequential match.

Afghanistan has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, having won the first two matches by 45 runs and six wickets respectively

