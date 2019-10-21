×
Bangladesh's tour of India in doubt after players announce boycott

Omnisport
NEWS
News
287   //    21 Oct 2019, 17:26 IST
Bangladesh - cropped
Bangladesh's cricketers have gone on strike

Bangladesh's tour of India has been cast into doubt after the nation's players announced a boycott of all cricket activity until demands for improvement of the game in the country are met.

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was involved in a news conference in which Bangladesh's players issued a list of 11 demands to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

They included the reversal of the BCB's decision to disregard the Bangladesh Premier League's franchise-based model.

With the boycott taking place with immediate effect, the National Cricket League - which is currently ongoing - will be the first tournament impacted.

Bangladesh are due to tour India in November, but the players said they will not attend the scheduled training camp until the BCB meet their demands.

The tour is set to start on November 3, with three Twenty20 games planned before two Test matches in Indore and Kolkata.

BCB CEO Nizamudin Chowdhury said a response will be issued once a formal complaint is made.

"We just came to know about it. We will discuss it in the board and try to resolve it as soon as possible," he said.

"I don't think it is anything like revolt. They are yet to tell us anything formally, but we are looking into the matter."

