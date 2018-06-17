Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Bedi offers unstinted support to Lal, urges members to vote against tainted office bearers

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 17 Jun 2018, 22:17 IST
56

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi today offered "unstinted support" to Madan Lal, who is fighting for the presidency of the controversy-ridden Delhi and District Cricket Association, and urged members to vote against tainted ex office bearers and their proxies.

The DDCA's elections are scheduled for June 30 and will see 58 candidates jostling with one another.

Former Delhi skipper and 1983 World Cup hero Lal is up against Supreme Court lawyer Vikas Singh and India TV owner Rajat Sharma.

"We wish that two cricketers, Madan Lal and Surender Khanna who have shown guts to contest these elections, should win. They have our unstinted support. Both of them have done yeomen service for Delhi cricket and have promoted the game of cricket at the grass root level and in various capacities over the years," Bedi said in a statement.

Khanna is contesting for the cricketer's slot in the executive committee.

Bedi, a DDCA member, said indicated that power-hungry ex-office bearers would do their best to get back to DDCA.

"Now through relatives and friends, most of them are trying to stage a back door entry. Members should be wary of supporting such candidates and proxies of tainted ex office bearers. It is time for members to show such families that their 'perceived family preserve' is actually a public trust and that only people with the larger interest in cricket will be chosen by them."

"We look forward to members not succumbing to the guile of the ex office bearers who want to push in their relatives and friends as office bearers. Members should vote of their free will and not be swayed by emotional calls of ex office bearers," the spin great added.

The DDC is currently being run by court appointed administrator Justice Vikramjit Sen

