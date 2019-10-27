Birthday centurion Warner welcomes Adelaide backing

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 16 // 27 Oct 2019, 22:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Australia opener David Warner

David Warner said the support he received from Australia fans was music to his ears as he marked his birthday by scoring a maiden Twenty20 International century in a hammering of Sri Lanka.

Warner must have had jeers ringing in his ears when he returned home after spectators in England let him know what they thought about his part in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

The opening batsman was subjected to boos and verbals from crowds during the Cricket World Cup and a drawn Ashes series after making his comeback from a one-year suspension.

Warner endured a miserable Ashes series with the bat but scored a hundred in New South Wales' Sheffield Shied opener this month and plundered 100 not out in the first match of the T20 series against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The left-hander expressed his gratitude to the Adelaide Oval crowd after he smashed the Sri Lanka attack to all parts in a 134-run drubbing - Australia's biggest by runs in a T20 - on his 33rd birthday.

A great start to the Gillette T20 INTL Series for our Aussies as David Warner posted 100no in a 134-run win at the Adelaide Oval #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/42kcGszjsV — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) October 27, 2019

"It's always fantastic to get that [support]. You sort of sit back and watch highlights of other people's packages and stuff, you forget how much it actually drives you when you're out there," said the former Australia vice-captain.

"We love the people's support and we love the Australian crowds coming out and supporting us and we always try and put on a show for them.

"But I don't think they actually realise how much impact it has on us players while we are out there. I remember when I was supporting the [Sydney] Roosters in the [NRL] Grand Final this year.

Advertisement

"When you've got that support behind the team or when you're supporting someone else, it's a massive boost, the confidence for us and for the other people out there playing."

Warner said there was no other ground he would rather have been playing at in his first home international since returning from his ban.

"Emotions were great. Another year older. Another game for Australia and coming out here in front of an Adelaide crowd," he added.

"There's no better place to play, you know. You've always got a fantastic wicket; the curators are absolutely fantastic here. It's a batting paradise. I absolutely love it out here."

The tourists could only make 99-9 in reply to Australia's imposing 233-2, Adam Zampa taking 3-14.