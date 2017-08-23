Boom, boom, boom - Afridi smashes his first T20 hundred

Shahid Afridi lived up to his 'Boom, Boom' nickname with his first T20 hundred for Hampshire Royals on Tuesday.

by Omnisport News 23 Aug 2017, 03:16 IST

Shahid Afridi celebrates his T20 hundred

At the 256th time of asking, Shahid Afridi finally reached three figures in a Twenty20 match and the former Pakistan captain did it in record time.

Afridi's previous best in the short format was 80 but he went 21 better than that on Tuesday as he helped guide Hampshire Royals to the T20 Blast semi-finals at Derbyshire Falcons' expense.

The 37-year-old only had 50 runs to his name in his previous 10 matches for Hampshire prior to the quarter-final, but he came good at the right time as he smashed a century off just 42 deliveries - the fastest T20 hundred of the year.

Afridi was on the attack from the outset with four boundaries in the opening over. He added another six and cleared the ropes an amazing seven times on his way to the milestone.

His heroics at the top of the order helped Hampshire post 249-8 from their 20 overs, a target Derbyshire could get nowhere near as they were bowled out for 148.

CENTURY: @SAfridiOfficial take a bow!



from just 42 balls - simply sensational from Boom Boom!



Hampshire 146-1. #HantsT20