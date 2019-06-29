×
Boult hat-trick lights up Lord's after Australia fightback

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    29 Jun 2019, 22:08 IST
Boult_cropped
Trent Boult celebrates a wicket against Australia at Lord's.

Trent Boult claimed the second hat-trick at this year's Cricket World Cup as New Zealand restricted Australia to 243-9 at Lord's.

The Kiwi left-armer ended Usman Khawaja's defiant knock of 88 with a brilliant yorker that crashed into the stumps, then repeated the trick to clean up new batsman Mitchell Starc during the final over of the innings.

Jason Behrendorff became the third wicket to fall in as many deliveries, a review failing to save the tailender after he was given out lbw when struck in front of his stumps by another full ball.

Boult's hat-trick was his second in ODI cricket. India's Mohammed Shami is the other bowler to have achieved the feat during this tournament, against Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl.

The dramatic finish came after Australia had fought back impressively, the reigning champions rocked by one-two combinations delivered by Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson as they slipped to 92-5 in a repeat of the 2015 final.

Boult had struck the first blow for the Black Caps, trapping Aaron Finch lbw for eight, while Ferguson dismissed both David Warner (16) and Steve Smith (5) with sharp short balls, the latter superbly caught by a diving Martin Guptill at backward square-leg.

Neesham matched his team-mate's acrobatic grab by diving forward to claim a caught-and-bowled chance from Glenn Maxwell having already dismissed Marcus Stoinis, raising the genuine prospect of Australia being bowled out inside their 50 overs.

However, a 107-run stand between Khawaja and Alex Carey – who made a career-best 71 – rescued Australia, who are already through to the semi-finals.

Victory for New Zealand would secure their place in the last four.

