Burns backs Roy to make Test impact

Omnisport
NEWS
News
42   //    22 Jul 2019, 21:50 IST
BurnsRoy - cropped
Surrey duo Rory Burns and Jason Roy

Rory Burns is confident Surrey team-mate Jason Roy will adapt to Test cricket as he looks set to make his England bow in the longest format.

Roy was a star of England's Cricket World Cup triumph as an opening batsman and his form has earned him a place in the squad to face Ireland ahead of the Ashes.

Burns is also set to feature at the top of the order and he believes Roy will have little difficulty taking his white-ball form into Tests.

"In recent times, he's come further up the order - he batted three at the end of last year and he's been top four outside that," Burns said. "I think it'll translate.

"For Jason, it's going to be a mindset thing. He's been playing a lot of white-ball cricket recently, and that's see-ball, hit-ball.

"Now he gets the chance to leave a couple and assess things. He's a fine player and I'm sure he'll adapt."

Burns was not a member of England's victorious ODI side, yet he suggests the Test team have a good mixture of players who were involved and were watching on.

"If you look down the squad, eight were in the World Cup squad and eight weren't," he said. "There's guys there where this is the start of their summer in terms of Test matches.

"Then there's guys who are riding that high, so hopefully the guys riding that high can reset and push on. And hopefully the other guys can get amongst it."

