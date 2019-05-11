×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chennai look to reliable Chahar, Mumbai hope history is repeated - IPL final in Opta numbers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
105   //    11 May 2019, 22:26 IST
Dhoni_cropped
MS Dhoni in action for Chennai Super Kings.

After 56 games in the round-robin stage, plus an eliminator play-off and two qualifiers, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the last two left standing in the Indian Premier League.

Both franchises have a fine pedigree when it comes to lifting the trophy; they have combined for six titles between them, including triumphing in three of the previous four seasons.

Mumbai were victorious in 2015 and 2017 but it is Chennai who are the defending champions, MS Dhoni's side overcoming Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2018 final at the Indians' Wankhede Stadium.

However, Rohit Sharma's side have already beaten their opponents in the play-offs this year, as a six-wicket win in the qualifier secured them a place in the final.

Ahead of Sunday's showdown in Hyderabad, we pick out some of the key IPL facts with the help of Opta.

 

7 – Chennai have reached the final in seven of the previous eight seasons they have featured in. They are also looking to register back-to-back titles for a second time, having previously achieved the feat in 2010 and 2011.

3 – Mumbai have been crowned champions in three of the past six seasons. They have never won in successive years, however, and were last triumphant in 2017.

Advertisement

8 – In the last eight meetings between the teams, Chennai have been victorious just once. That run includes three defeats to the Indians in 2019.

1 – There has been one final previously at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Mumbai won on that occasion, beating Rising Pune Supergiant by one run in 2017.

173 – Chennai's Deepak Chahar (173) has registered more dot balls in this year's tournament than any other bowler. Of his 363 deliveries, only nine have been hit for six by opposing batsmen.

24 – Imran Tahir has claimed 24 wickets in 2019, putting him one behind fellow South Africa international Kagiso Rabada at the top of the charts.

84 - Suryakumar Yadav is a man in form with the bat for the Indians. His tally of 84 runs from flicked shots played on the leg side this term is 20 more than any other batsman.

Advertisement
IPL Final: Numbers that prove Mumbai Indians has dominated CSK in tournament history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Final: One change that Chennai Super Kings should make against Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings 
RELATED STORY
Yadav sees Mumbai Indians through to IPL final
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Qualifier 1: Lasith Malinga can prove to be Mumbai Indians' X-factor against Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 stats that prove Mumbai Indians has dominated Chennai Super Kings in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Qualifier 1 - Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Final, MI vs CSK - Match preview, predicted playing XI and key players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 : Chennai Super Kings' probable playing XI against Delhi Capitals 
RELATED STORY
Super Kings ease past Capitals to set up Mumbai IPL final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Final | Tomorrow, 02:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Qualifier 2 | Yesterday
DC 147/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 151/4 (19.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
2nd ODI | Today
ENG 373/3 (50.0 ov)
PAK 361/7 (50.0 ov)
England won by 12 runs
ENG VS PAK live score
Match 4 | Today
IRE 327/5 (50.0 ov)
WI 331/5 (47.5 ov)
West Indies won by 5 wickets
IRE VS WI live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
ODI World Cup
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us