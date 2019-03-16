Christchurch attack changes everything for team security - New Zealand Cricket

New Zealand Cricket CEO David White

New Zealand Cricket chief David White says "everything changes now" regarding team security in the country following the terror attack in Christchurch.

On Friday, 49 people were killed in the attack at a mosque near Hagley Oval, with the majority of the Bangladesh Test squad in a bus outside.

Team manager Khaled Mashud said the tourists were "very lucky" not to be caught up in the incident and their Test against New Zealand was subsequently cancelled.

Bangladesh returned home after the attack and, as New Zealand mourned, Black Caps CEO White acknowledged that it would impact how teams travel in future.

"This is shocking. This will change the entire fabric of international sports hosting," he said. "I think everything changes now.

Bangladesh Team players were snapped at Christchurch Airport before heading back to Dhaka today (Saturday). pic.twitter.com/KvpsimqHCB — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 16, 2019

"We'll certainly be having to look at our security in depth. I think the idea of New Zealand being a safe haven is gone now."

He added: "This isn't about cricket; it's about something much bigger and much more important than that. It's about life, it's about respect; it's about family and community.

"Cricket and sport take a back-seat to personal welfare."