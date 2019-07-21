Dhoni and Bumrah to miss Windies tour, Saini called up

India wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah have not been included in India's limited-overs squads for the tour of the West Indies, but the uncapped Navdeep Saini has been given the nod while Wriddhiman Saha has earned a Test recall.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dhoni will not travel to the Caribbean for three Twenty20 clashes and as many ODIs, as he will reportedly serve time with his army regiment.

Dhoni is to take a break from cricket after featuring in the World Cup on the back of the Indian Premier League.

Paceman Bumrah also misses the white-ball encounters with the Windies, but was among the 16 names in the Test squad.

Quick Saini, 26, will be hoping to make his international debut after being named in the ODI and T20 squads.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will not play any part against Jason Holder's men, but Shikhar Dhawan has recovered from a broken thumb to take his place in the limited-overs squads.

Left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed comes back into an ODI squad that does not include Dinesh Karthik or the injured Vijay Shankar.

No Dhoni, no Bumrah in India's limited-overs squad for Caribbean tour; Saha returns to the Test squad! pic.twitter.com/pI1W42XbF7 — ICC (@ICC) July 21, 2019

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

India Twenty20 squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.