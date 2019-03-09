×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dhoni rested for remainder of Australia ODI series

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.03K   //    09 Mar 2019, 00:28 IST
Dhonicropped
India wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has been rested for the remainder of India's one-day international series against Australia.

Dhoni has featured in all three ODIs versus Australia, but a 32-run defeat in Ranchi on Friday could yet be his last match on home soil in the 50-over format.

The former India captain made 26 as India fell short chasing 314 to win the series, a second successive century for Virat Kohli (123) proving to be in vain.

Rishabh Pant is set to get his chance in Chandigarh on Sunday and Mohammed Shami could miss out after being struck on shin by an Aaron Finch drive. 

India assistant coach Sanjay Bangar said: "There will certainly be some changes because Mahi [Dhoni] is not going to play the final two matches. He is taking rest.

"Also, Shami got hurt today in his leg so we will need to check whether he can be fit for day after. If he does not get fit then Bhuvneshwar Kumar could come in."

Kohli cannot recall timing the ball much better than he did in a losing cause but felt the tourists deserved to stay alive in the series.

"In terms of hitting the ball well, I think it was one of the finest," the skipper Kohli said. "I just felt really clear in my head. Even after three down, I just told myself I have to play my game. I can't think of what's going to happen if I play my shots.

Advertisement

"I have to play the game that's gotten me till this level, and that's the same thing I want to continue in the middle.

"I was really disappointed I got out - I really thought we had a chance there with the difference of 20 between balls and runs. That's what happens - Australia played better and Adam [Zampa] bowled really well and they deserved to win."

Topics you might be interested in:
MS Dhoni to be rested for the final 2 games of the ongoing India-Australia series
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: India's Predicted XI for the 3rd ODI
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players that might be rested for the ODI series against Australia
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia-2019: 3 changes India might make for the third ODI against Australia
RELATED STORY
Star Australian players could be rested for the ODI series against India
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia: India's predicted XI for the first ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Ideal team combination for India to get back to winning ways in the 1st ODI
RELATED STORY
Pakistan rests Sarfaraz for ODI series against Australia
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Previewing the T20I and ODI series
RELATED STORY
Jasprit Bumrah rested for ODI series against Australia and NZ tour
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us