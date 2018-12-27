×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Don't need to silence anyone when I play international cricket: Pujara

PTI
NEWS
News
41   //    27 Dec 2018, 16:33 IST

Melbourne, Dec 27 (PTI) Cheteshwar Pujara has been in prime form in the current Test series against Australia but there has been no conscious effort to silence critics who have panned him for his underwhelming performance Down Under in 2014.

"When I play international cricket, I don't need to silence anyone. I just need to keep scoring runs and that is what I love to do. I don't want to get into all such things. My job is to score runs and I will keep scoring runs, whether it is home or away," Pujara said after scoring his 17th Test hundred.

However he accepted that once a player starts winning games for his country, even the critics can be kept at bay.

"Sometimes you do get criticised and you just have to accept it. But if you keep scoring runs and if India keeps winning, ultimately everybody is happy," Pujara said.

Pujara said that he had learnt from his mistakes from 2014 where he got only one half-century in Brisbane.

"When you play international cricket, experience makes a lot of difference. 2014 was my first tour to Australia. I had started off well. It was at Brisbane where I got a half-century. Overall I was batting well. I was getting out in 30s and 40s. It wasn't as if I was unable to play here.

"But it wasn't a tour where I scored many runs. I learnt from my mistakes. After playing those matches, I knew what to expect here. That tour has helped me score hundreds this time," he said.

With two hundreds and a half century, Pujara is currently leading the batting charts with 328 runs from five innings.

"It has been a good tour personally but the biggest thing is that this Test match is very important for us the way this series is pegged at 1-1. Everyone knows that the result of this Test is very important but at the same time we will focus on our game plan. My batting (form) has been good but it is also important to get 20 wickets," he added.

However Pujara termed Melbourne hundred as an "important knock" while rating the Adelaide ton as a "special knock" since it came in a winning cause.

"It is always good to score runs away from home. With the way this series is placed, I think this is an important knock. At the start of the series, the first hundred was really special because it helped us win the match. I hope the amount of runs we have we will be able to win this one as well. When you score a hundred in a winning cause, it makes the hundred really special," he added

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Long live Test Cricket, Long live Cheteshwar Pujara
RELATED STORY
The art of playing Test cricket needs to be rediscovered
RELATED STORY
I don't have to prove anything to anyone: Jadeja
RELATED STORY
Cheteshwar Pujara: Cramp. Cripple. Crash.
RELATED STORY
Pujara and the rest: What batsmen from both the teams...
RELATED STORY
7 suspended teams who can no longer play international...
RELATED STORY
6 lucky cricketers who got their break when others missed...
RELATED STORY
Test Cricket: timeless or passé?
RELATED STORY
Mayank Agarwal: Everything you need to know about the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Fearless India need to play...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us