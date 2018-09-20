Eight for 10! - Nadeem spins his way to world-record figures

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 349 // 20 Sep 2018, 17:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Spinner Shahbaz Nadeem bowling for India A

Shahbaz Nadeem spun himself into the record books by claiming incredible world-record figures of eight for 10 in Jharkhand's Vijay Hazare Trophy drubbing of Rajasthan.

The India A tweaker tore through Rajasthan in Chennai on Thursday, reducing them from 32 without loss to 66-8 and was on course for all 10 wickets before Anukul Roy struck twice to wrap up the innings.

Rajasthan could only muster a pitiful 73 all out after Nadeem, who flew out to the United Arab Emirates to help India prepare for the ongoing Asia Cup, recorded the best figures in List-A cricket history.

Nadeem's haul included a hat-trick, spread across two overs, and he bowled four maidens in a sensational 10-over spell.

Jharkhand needed just 14.3 overs to seal a crushing win after Nadeem gave a huge nudge to the selectors - bettering Rahul Sanghvi's previous record of 8-15.

RECORD ALERT: 10-4-10-8



Jharkhand's Shahbaz Nadeem now holds the record for best figures registered in List A Cricket. He picked 8 wickets against Rajasthan. Rahul Sanghvi (8/15) held the previous record.



Details - https://t.co/HzgWSpSwc1 pic.twitter.com/rofaRWgjWn — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 20, 2018

"People told me about the world record after the innings," Nadeem told ESPNcricinfo. "When I was bowling, I didn't even realise I had taken a hat-trick, because I got the first two wickets off the last two balls and then the third one off the first ball of my next over.

"I first thought of the possibility of getting all 10 when I got my eighth wicket. But you get what is destined for you, so I was destined to get only eight today."