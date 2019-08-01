×
Ellyse Perry 'the greatest female player we're ever going to see', says Edwards

Omnisport
NEWS
News
77   //    01 Aug 2019, 15:00 IST
Ellyse Perry - cropped
Ellyse Perry in action during the Women's Ashes

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has lauded Australia's Ellyse Perry as "the greatest female player we're ever going to see".

All-rounder Perry played a starring role as Australia thrashed England in the Women's Ashes.

In addition to contributing 378 runs at an average of 94.5 across the multi-format series, more than any other player, the 28-year-old also topped the wicket-taking charts with 15 scalps.

"I loved playing against her and she's definitely improved a lot since I stopped playing," Edwards was quoted as saying by Wisden.

"You knew then she'd become an unbelievable batter. She was mainly a bowler in my career and now we see what an unbelievable all-rounder she is and the greatest female player we're ever going to see.

"In one skill alone, in terms of bowling or batting, she'd be a great. And she's getting better and better with age, she's only 28.

"It's quite scary really to think what she can achieve in the next few years."

Perry averages 50 with the bat in ODIs, 30 in Twenty20s and a remarkable 78 in her eight Test appearances.

She has taken 31 Test wickets at an average of 18 and a further 248 in limited-overs formats for Australia.

