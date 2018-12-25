Expecting Sehwag-like innings: Mayank's coach Irfan Sait

Bengaluru, Dec 25 (PTI) An aggressive and impactful innings is what Mayank Agarwal's coach Irfan Sait is expecting from his ward, who is set to make his Test debut against Australia tomorrow.

Sait said Mayank has all the good traits of Virender Sehwag but is someone who would not lose wicket in casual manner like the former opener from Najafgarh.

"I am expecting an aggressive Sehwag-like innings tomorrow in Melbourne Test," Sait told PTI.

"I wouldn't like to make any comparisons, but Sehwag (many a times) appeared laidback and casual in his approach. Mayank never looked casual. He is intense and a very serious player," Sait added.

Mayank has been magnificent in the domestic circuit having scored truckloads of runs.

"His approach is not of deflecting and pushing at balls. He is positive. We will not see him bog down. I am expecting him to continue his good form and adopting aggressive tactics while batting," he said.

Mayank has all the qualities of an opening batsman, who loves ball coming on to the bat, besides being good at cut and pull shots, Sait said.

Asked if Mayank deserved an early call for Team India, Sait said luck plays a very important role too in life apart from putting in hard work for years.

"All these years, luck was not on Mayank's side except in Hobart where he made a magnificent 161 against U-19 Australian team. Actually, he was out first ball, but he was not given out, because the bails did not fall off the stumps," he said.

Mayank scored a triple-hundred and three centuries along with four fifties in last year's Ranji Trophy at an astonishing average of 76.46, scoring 1003 runs