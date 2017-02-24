Factbox: India's low test totals at home

by Reuters News 24 Feb 2017, 15:36 IST

Cricket - India v Australia - First Test cricket match - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - 24/02/17. India's Lokesh Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane run between the wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

PUNE, India (Reuters) - India were dismissed for 105 in the first innings of their first test against Australia on Friday. Below are India's lower totals in test matches played on home soil.

Runs Opponents Venue Date

75 West Indies Delhi Nov 25, 1987

76 South Africa Ahmedabad Apr 3, 2008

83 England Chennai Jan 14, 1977

83 New Zealand Mohali Oct 10, 1999

88 New Zealand Mumbai Mar 12, 1965

89 New Zealand Hyderabad Oct 15, 1969

90 West Indies Kolkata Dec 10, 1983

100 England Mumbai Mar 18, 2006

103 West Indies Ahmedabad Nov 12, 1983

104 Australia Mumbai Nov 3, 2004

105 Australia Pune Feb 24, 2017

(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)