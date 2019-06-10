Fastest T20 half-century & the perfect over - Yuvraj's India career in numbers

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 38 // 10 Jun 2019, 17:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Retiring India star Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh's esteemed international career has come to an end after the India all-rounder announced his retirement on Monday.

The 37-year-old was best known for his tournament-winning turn at the 2011 Cricket World Cup, but bows out with a record rounded across all formats.

A star both with bat and with ball, Yuvraj made history in India colours.

Following news of his decision, with the help of Opta, we take a look at the key numbers behind his India career.

3️9️9️ India caps

1️7️ international hundreds

6️ sixes in an over

Player of the Tournament at #CWC11



Thank you, Yuvraj Singh! pic.twitter.com/cG5f4Y4r0B — ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2019

301 - Playing 304 ODIs in total, Yuvraj appeared 301 times for India in the format. He is sixth on the all-time appearance list for his country.

8609 - Only six India players have scored more ODI runs for their country than Yuvraj's 8609.

40 - Yuvraj also played 40 Tests, scoring 1900 runs.

58 - He made 58 T20I appearances, making 1177 runs in the shortest format.

Advertisement

169 - The biggest knock of Yuvraj's international career came in a drawn 2007 Test against Pakistan

12 - Yuvraj hit the fastest T20 half-century against England in 2007, needing just 12 balls. That effort has since been matched by Chris Gayle and Hazratullah Zazai, but those knocks were not at international level.

1 - That stunning innings against England included six sixes from a Stuart Broad over, becoming the first player to achieve that feat in a T20 International.