×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Ferguson won't bowl for rest of first Test due to calf strain

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13 Dec 2019, 08:32 IST
LockieFerguson - Cropped
New Zealand paceman Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand have been dealt a blow with Lockie Ferguson unable to bowl for the rest of the first Test against Australia due to a calf strain.

Making his Test debut, Ferguson suffered the injury on day one in Perth on Thursday.

The paceman had bowled 11 overs for figures of 0-47, but that will be the end of his involvement with the ball in the series opener.

"INJURY UPDATE: An MRI scan has confirmed a right calf muscle-tendon strain for Lockie Ferguson which will prevent him bowling in the remainder of the 1st Test, although he is available to bat," the Black Caps wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"Awaiting a further report which will inform the next steps of his recovery."

Australia finished the day at 248-4 after Marnus Labuschagne made an unbeaten 110.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 10:05 AM
SL 263/6 (86.3 ov)
PAK
Day 2 | Stumps: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
SL VS PAK live score
1st Test | 10:30 AM
AUS 248/4 (90.0 ov)
NZ
Day 1 | Stumps: Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
AUS VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Sun, 15 Dec, 01:30 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 18 Dec, 01:30 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in India 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Mzansi Super League
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
India A Women in Australia 2019
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us