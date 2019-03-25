×
Finch hits another century as Australia win second ODI

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25 Mar 2019, 00:44 IST
finch - CROPPED
Australia's Aaron Finch.

Aaron Finch hit his second century in as many matches as Australia cruised to an eight-wicket victory in the second one-day international against Pakistan in Sharjah.

Finch's form had come under scrutiny in the build-up to this five-match series but he has answered his critics in the opening two meetings.

Following a knock of 116 that inspired Australia to a win by the same eight-wicket margin in the first match, Finch's unbeaten 153 – a career best – ensured his side stayed perfect.

Pakistan set the tourists a target of 285 but saw Finch build a formidable opening partnership with Usman Khawaja (88) which carried Australia to 219.

And the skipper was in the middle until the end as Australia reeled in their target for the loss of only two wickets with 13 balls remaining.

Imam-ul-Haq's dismissal for a duck in the opening over got the match off to an inauspicious start for Pakistan, but their innings was not without its impressive performances.

Mohammad Rizwan scored 115 off 126 deliveries and captain Shoaib Malik chalked up 60, but Haris Sohail (34) was the only other man to make it beyond 20.

Jhye Richardson (2-16) took the first two wickets but suffered a dislocated shoulder after landing awkwardly on his bowling arm when attempting to prevent a boundary. It remains to be seen whether he will play any further part in the series.

Nathan Coulter-Nile matched Richardson's wicket count with figures of 2-52 from his seven overs.

Pakistan were then frustrated by Australia's openers and it was not until the 37th over that they made their breakthrough – Khawaja caught by Imam off the bowling of Yasir Shah.

Glenn Maxwell added 19 before being run out by Sohail, but Finch saw out the innings opposite Shaun Marsh, who contributed an unbeaten 11 to Australia's total.

The third ODI takes place in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, when Australia can wrap up the series. 

Omnisport
NEWS
