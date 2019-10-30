Gough to join England coaching ranks in New Zealand

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 11 // 30 Oct 2019, 23:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England celebrate Darren Gough's hat-trick at the SCG

Darren Gough will join the England coaching staff as the tourists prepare for a two-Test series in New Zealand.

The 49-year-old former fast bowler will join the squad in Auckland on November 5 and work with the team for two weeks, as England bid to win a Test series in New Zealand for the first time since 2008.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Gough will be the team's fast bowling consultant and added that he is a qualified level three cricket coach.

"It is a tremendous honour to be asked by Chris Silverwood and Ashley Giles to be involved in this elite environment," Gough said.

"I very much look forward to working with all the bowlers and helping them improve. I will gain a lot from the experience and to work at this level will benefit me as a coach for the long term. I can't wait to get cracking."

New England coach Silverwood played with Gough at Yorkshire, and said: "I'm delighted to have Darren on board. I have known him a long time and his vast knowledge and experience at international level will drive our bowling unit forward leading into the two-match Test series.

"He will be excellent around the group and will settle in quickly."

England director of cricket Giles also played alongside Gough for the national team.

Advertisement

Gough took 229 wickets in 58 Test matches for England at an average of 28.39. He played 159 one-day internationals too, in which he claimed 235 wickets.

New Zealand will host England in five Twenty20 internationals, starting from November 1, before the Test series begins.

The first Test will be played at Mount Maunganui, beginning on November 20.