Hazlewood's hamstring strain confirmed, won't bowl for rest of first Test

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 14 Dec 2019, 11:24 IST SHARE

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood will not bowl for the remainder of the first Test against New Zealand in Perth.

Hazlewood suffered a hamstring strain during day two and Australia confirmed on Saturday the 28-year-old would not bowl for the rest of the Test.

He bowled just eight deliveries, taking the wicket of Jeet Raval (1), before the injury.

Matthew Wade was used for two overs by Australia, who had reduced New Zealand to 129-6 in response to their 416 to begin day three.

JUST IN: Australia have confirmed Josh Hazlewood has suffered a hamstring strain and will not bowl for the remainder of the first Domain Test against New Zealand #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/iSPBNWHliP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2019

Both teams are a bowler down for the Test, with Lockie Ferguson having suffered a calf strain on day one for the Black Caps.