Herath could quit after England Test series

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 241 // 10 Jul 2018, 20:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath

Rangana Herath thinks the time could be right to end his Sri Lanka career after the Test series against England in November.

The veteran spinner is set to face South Africa in a two-match series this month and plans to come up against Joe Root's side later in the year.

Herath has played 90 Tests and the great Muttiah Muralitharan is the only Sri Lanka bowler to have taken more wickets than his fellow tweaker's tally of 418 in the longest format.

But the 40-year-old believes that he is finally coming to the end of his international career.

"Maybe my final series will be the England series later in the year," he told BBC Sinhala.

"Following this South Africa series, there is another three months until the England series. For now, this is what I've planned for. There comes a time for every cricketer, when they have to stop playing. I think that time has come for me.

"I'm really glad I've been able to play as long as I have. But the most important thing is that of those 18 years, I wasn't able to play for Sri Lanka for about seven of those years.

"I'm proud of what I was able to do in those seven years - the training I did, and the desire I had, especially."