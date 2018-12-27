×
I don't think it's serious - Pujara plays down Kohli injury concerns

Omnisport
NEWS
News
123   //    27 Dec 2018, 18:09 IST
viratkohli - cropped
India captain Virat Kohli

Cheteshwar Pujara expects Virat Kohli to get through the third Test against Australia without any problems despite the India captain struggling with a back injury.

Kohli called for treatment on his back during an aggressive spell of short-pitched bowling from Mitchell Starc on day two at the MCG, but was still able to score an impressive 82 as the tourists piled on the runs.

India declared just before the close on 443-7, thanks in part to Kohli's knock and a superb hundred from Pujara – his second of the series.

Australia finished the day 8-0 after navigating the final six overs and Pujara is confident his skipper will be okay to lead India as they look to forge 2-1 ahead with the final Test in Sydney to come in the new year.

"I don't think it's serious," Pujara told a media conference when asked about Kohli.

"The cause of the injury, I'm obviously not a physio so I can't say much about it. But I don't think it's serious.

"We had a wonderful partnership today … so I'm really pleased with that."

Kohli has been troubled by the issue before, needing the physio's attention during India's tour of England earlier in 2018.

