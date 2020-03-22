ICC World T20, 2020: 3 reasons why West Indies could be a force to reckon with in the tournament

Here's a look at why the men from the Caribbean will be one of the favorites in the 2020 T20 World Cup.

The defending world champions will be hopeful of winning their third world champions title in the T20 format.

Australia will host the T20 World Cup in 2020

The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from 18th October, 2020 to 15th November, 2020. 16 nations will participate in the mega tournament.

West Indies, the current world champions in the T20 format, are the only team to win the coveted trophy twice. The first time the men from the Caribbean won the T20 World Cup was in Sri Lanka in the year 2012. 4 years later, the West Indies once again were crowned champions in the T20 format in India.

At present West Indies are ranked 10th in the T20 ICC Men's rankings. However, the team has been making progress in the recent past under the leadership of Kieron Pollard. They recently beat Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka by a margin of 2-0 in a T20 series.

Most of the players in the West Indies squad have ample experience playing T20 cricket in leagues around the world. Many players from the Caribbean have played the Big Bash League over the years and are well versed with the grounds in Australia.

On that note, here is a look at 3 reasons why the West Indies could be a force to reckon with in the 2020 T20 World Cup.

#1. Explosive all-rounders

Dwayne Bravo is an effective death overs bowler

The presence of an all-rounder who can change the course of a T20 game in an over or so is a must for any team to succeed in T20 cricket.

West Indies are blessed with 5 to 6 all-rounders who all are match-winners on their day. The skipper, Pollard, is an explosive middle-order batsman and can be a handy customer with the ball who can pick up wickets with his gentle medium pacers. He is also an excellent fielder and thus the West Indies skipper is the complete package in T20 cricket.

West Indies have welcomed the likes of Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo back into the T20 fold and the latter has come out of retirement and will be a vital part of the West Indies T20 outfit. Russell is one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball in international cricket at present and can clear the boundaries with ease. He can change the course of a T20 game in an over or so and is a real asset to any team. His bowling too is an added advantage.

Dwayne Bravo is an effective death overs bowler and has won many games for West Indies due to his exceptional bowling skills. He was a vital member in the West Indies team when they won the T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016 and will look to replicate his performances in the 2020 T20 World Cup. He is a handy batsman lower down the order and can provide the finishing touches to the innings.

Fabien Allen has made rapid strides and the all-rounder is a handy cricketer. The 24 year old left hand spinner is an effective bowler in the middle overs and an aggressive batsman lower down the order.

Jason Holder and Rovman Powell too have tasted success at the international level in the T20 format and will look to entertain the Australian crowds if and when they play for West Indies in the 2020 T20 World Cup.

#2. Variety in the pace attack

Oshane Thomas is an impressive new ball bowler

The West Indies team has a well-balanced pace attack. In Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas, the team has two fast bowlers who have been effective in picking up wickets with the new ball.

Cottrell is a left handed bowler and creates an awkward angle and has the knack of picking up early wickets in T20 internationals. Thomas picked up 5 wickets in 3 overs in a T20 game against Sri Lanka at Pallekele early this month and unsettled batmen with his pace.

Apart from the duo mentioned above, West Indies have two pacers in Alzarri Joseph and Keemo Paul who too have tasted success at the international level and are handy bowlers.

Apart from the four bowlers mentioned above, West Indies have the luxury of utilizing their all-rounders, i.e. Russell, Bravo. Pollard and Holder (if selected). These bowlers, with their experience of playing T20 cricket for a number of years and playing Big Bash cricket in Australia, will be handy customers and could be trump cards for the success of the West Indies in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

#3. Dynamic batting line-up

King is an exciting young talent

The West Indies batting line-up comprises a blend of young and experienced players. The youngsters comprising of Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran may be in their early days of international cricket but have been impressive in the limited outings they have represented West Indies.

The likes of Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis will look to guide the youngsters with their experience. Simmons, in the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka anchored the innings with occupying the crease at one end. He will look to play a similar role in the 2020 T20 World Cup.

Lewis is an aggressive batsman who loves to dominate bowling from the word go and will certainly be one of the openers for the West Indies in the 2020 T20 World Cup.

It will be interesting to see if Chris Gayle plays the T20 World Cup later this year. If Gayle makes himself available and if selected, he will be a nightmare for bowlers to bowl to in the mega tournament. Gayle loves the T20 format and has been a legendary figure in various leagues all around the world. His experience and the ability to score big runs will be handy for the West Indies and the management will be hopeful that Gayle will be available for the World Cup.

Apart from the above, the likes of Pollard, Russell, Bravo make the West Indies batting line-up a really dangerous one in the T20 format and they definitely are a force to reckon with in T20 cricket.