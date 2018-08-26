Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India Red gains three points from drawn match against India

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
29   //    26 Aug 2018, 20:56 IST

Blue

Dindigul(TN), Aug 26 (PTI) India Blue held on to secure a draw against India Red on a dramatic final day in the second round of the Duleep Trophy cricket tournament at the NPR College ground here today.

In a twist to proceedings on the final day, India Red which had built a 179-run lead, collapsed to 255 all out from 198 for 3 as spinners Saurabh Kumar and Akshay Wakhare took four wickets each.

The two struck quick blows after the exit of Siddhesh Lad (68) and Akshay Wadkar (47) to leave India Red at 209 for 9, ahead by 232 runs with more than 70 overs to play.

Karnataka medium-pacer Abhimanyu Mithun (47 not out) launched a counterattack to extend the total to 255 before last man Ishan Porel was bowled by Jaydev Unadkat.

Requiring 279 for win in the 70-plus over, India Blue caved in after a bright start given by captain Faiz Fazal (45, 2x4, 1x6) and Dhru Shorey (39, 7X4) as Shahbaz Nadeem took five wickets conceding 53 runs.

Fazal was caught by Abhinav Mukund off Nadeem to leave India Blue at 76 for 1.

After Shorey and Abhishek Kumar Raman added 16 runs, the slide began as Nadeem and Rasool got into the act to leave the rivals at 110 for 8.

Left-arm spinner Nadeem was aided by off-spinner Parvez Rasool (3 for 59) as India Blue struggled to avoid an outright defeat.

Dhawal Kulkarni (4 off 33 balls) and B Ayyappa (15 off 28 ball) survived some anxious moments to deny India Red a win.

It was a profitable outing for Rasool as he took seven wickets in the match to underline his potential.

Abhinav Mukund-led India Red took its tally to six points from two matches and made sure of a berth in the final to be played from September 4.

Siddhesh Lad was named man of the match for his impressive knocks of 88 and 68.

India Blue and India Green will lock horns in the final league match from August 29 with a spot in the title clash up for grabs.

Brief scores: India Red 316 and vs 255 all out (Siddesh Lad 68, Abhinav Mukund 50, Saurabh Kumar 4 for 79, Akshay Wakhare 4 for 110) drew with India Blue 293 and 128 for 8 (Faiz Fazal 45, Dhruv Shorey 39, Shahbaz Nadeem 5 for 53, Parvez Rasool 3 for 59).

India Red: 3 points, India Blue: 1 point

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
4 changes India should make for the third Test 
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 players who are unlucky to miss out...
RELATED STORY
4 times when India came from behind to win a Test series
RELATED STORY
5 Times India came back from the dead in a Test match
RELATED STORY
India vs England 3rd Test: 3 talking points from the game
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Prithvi Shaw's chance of playing...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Pakistan has been more successful than...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why India lost the 2nd Test Match against England
RELATED STORY
5 things we learnt from the third Test match between...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us